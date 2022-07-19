ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Mountain View to use innovative technology for lung cancer diagnosis

By Eyewitness News 3
 2 days ago

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Mountain View Hospital recently gained a new innovation that holds promise to fight lung cancer. Used to view the inside of the lungs and obtain a tissue sample for biopsy, the goal of Auris Health’s Monarch. Platform is to enable earlier and...

3 things to know this morning – July 22, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. Health officials say green bacterial blooms are starting to appear in some local lakes, streams, and rivers. The toxins they release can cause skin irritation to people and pets who are exposed. The...
Idaho Falls ninth grader recognized for her tsunami preventing invention

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A ninth grade student from Idaho Falls is paving a way with her award-winning invention. 15-year-old Jasmine Lima won second place in the ninth grade bracket at the seventh annual Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention U.S. Nationals. Lima was recognized for her invention of the...
Idaho Falls to host public meeting on proposed roadway safety improvements

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting regarding proposed roadway safety improvements scheduled for 2023. The proposed improvements, similar to those made along 17th Street in Idaho Falls in 2018, include the installation of median curbs restricting left turn movements in and out of driveways and parking lots that are in close proximity to major intersections.
