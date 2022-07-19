Mountain View to use innovative technology for lung cancer diagnosis

SAN JOSE (KPIX) - After months of stress and feeling overworked and underpaid, South Bay health care workers are reaching the breaking point. On Tuesday, doctors at Valley Medical Center in San Jose gathered to demand Santa Clara County officials take action to address what they call a failing health care system that's putting doctor and patient lives at risk."To still be very much in the pandemic and then to have management say you're not working hard enough," said Pediatric Gastroenterologist Dr. Rachel Ruiz.The Gilroy native said she is now rethinking her career because of how tough her job at Valley...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO