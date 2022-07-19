ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, RI

Scituate Summer Camp closed Wednesday and Thursday

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 2 days ago

SCITUATE – The town of Scituate has...

Valley Breeze

Friendships formed in Ravenous Brewing's community space

CUMBERLAND – As Ravenous Brewing Company approaches its 10-year anniversary this fall, its owners say they are still humbled by the growth of their business and grateful to the community that’s embraced them. Started as a nano brewery in Woonsocket in 2012, the brewery moved to its current...
CUMBERLAND, RI
Valley Breeze

Owls of Rhode Island program comes to East Smithfield Library

SMITHFIELD – East Smithfield Public Library, 50 Esmond St., will host the Audubon program Owls of Rhode Island on Tuesday, July 26, from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn about the owls that live in Rhode Island and their habitat, diet, senses and functions. The program will include inquiry-based activities and a live animal, and is best for preschool children and older and their families.
ANIMALS
Valley Breeze

Traveling tide pool with the RI DEM at Cumberland Library July 28

CUMBERLAND – The Rhode Island DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Aquatic Resource Education program will be bringing a traveling tide pool to the Cumberland Public Library, 1464 Diamond Hill Road, on Thursday, July 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This hands-on program is for children ages...
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Upcoming music festivals in Rhode Island cause park restrictions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced restrictions made in Newport for upcoming music festivals. The DEM said Wednesday that some parts of Fort Adams State Park will have restricted access from July 22 to 31. The restrictions will affect, “shore access to recreational...
NEWPORT, RI
Scituate, RI
rimonthly.com

What’s Happening to the Crescent Park Carousel?

For generations, the Crescent park Carousel in Riverside has delighted families with its whimsical nostalgia. All that remains of a long-gone amusement park, the carousel was saved by a group of residents that then formed the Crescent Park Preservation Association. They’ve kept the ride going through its riders and donations, but all those years have taken a toll on the structure. Lovers of the merry-go-round may be disappointed to see that the carousel has been closed for the last three years, but they may rest assured that the ride is getting some much needed TLC.
1420 WBSM

Acushnet Landscaper Offers Tips for Maintaining Your Lawn in a Drought

Did you know your lawn needs at least one inch of water per week to stay flourishing and lush?. "With the little amount of rain, especially over the past two weeks, most lawns are in drought stress," said Joe Marmelo, owner and operator of Marmelo Landscaping in Acushnet. "Unfortunately, if your lawn is really burnt, it's next to impossible to revive dead grass."
ACUSHNET, MA
country1025.com

Hot Dogs Worth Traveling For In New England

A real good hot dog is worth traveling for, but it’s got to be really real good. Here are 10 hot dogs worth hopping in the car and road-tripping for in New England. Home of the TWO-FOOTER hot dog. Bring Tums. Simco's in Mattapan (Boston, MA) IYKYK…. Johnny Ad's...
BOSTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Central Falls festivals celebrate summer, Colombian heritage

CENTRAL FALLS – The Colombian Summerfest in Central Falls celebrated the heritage of the country ahead of Colombia Independence Day – today, July 20. The Colombian festival, held at the Higginson Sports Complex parking lot, featured food and entertainment throughout the day Saturday, July 16. The week before,...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Valley Breeze

Frozen concoctions delight at Providence Brewing Company

PROVIDENCE – Playing with flavors has reached new levels at the Providence Brewing Company, Sims Avenue in Providence, where frozen versions of popular offerings are bringing pleasant surprises to patrons. Owner Efren Hidalgo, who moved from a small North Providence space last year and expanded to a new neighborhood...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

New playground equipment installed at Dunn Park

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has announced that the new playground equipment at Dunn Park is installed and ready to use. The mayor highlighted in a news release that the state-of-the-art equipment was ADA compliant and designed to offer age-appropriate opportunities for children to enhance their physical, cognitive, and social skills, and have fun doing so.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 22-24)

Festivals, festivals, and more festivals… In what is expected to be the hottest weekend this summer, we’ve got some cool ideas for things to do around the state. Check out our “Six Picks Events” for the weekend of July 22-24. All Weekend: The Newport Folk Festival...
NEWPORT, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket Library will hold story time in the park

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Public Library will present a special story time in two of Pawtucket’s public parks. A Pawtucket librarian will host story time at Payne Park on July 26 at 1:30 p.m. They will also host a story time at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Fairlawn on Aug. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
PAWTUCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

Bristol’s Unity Park is a Food, Coffee and Beer Lovers’ Haven

Bristol’s Unity Park is the hottest new drinking and dining destination in Rhode Island. What was previously known as Bristol Industrial Park proved to be one of the town’s biggest restoration and development projects. Developer Joseph Brito Jr. worked with the architectural firm JHL to complete the historic transformation of Unity Park into a home for twenty-two businesses that have produced more than 230 jobs. Some of the food and drink-based businesses include Pivotal Brewing, Brick Pizza, Borealis Coffee and Fieldstone Kombucha, and coming soon, Basil and Bunny will open a fast casual storefront serving plant-based cuisine, and we hear a distillery is in the works, too.
BRISTOL, RI
Valley Breeze

Lops Brewing, a community-driven brewery

WOONSOCKET – Nestled on North Main Street, within walking distance of The Stadium Theatre, Lops Brewing has been embraced by the city and continues to be a local hangout, open every day. Lops will mark its three-year anniversary the first week of August and will celebrate big as the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket Promotes supports concert series at Palagis Ice Cream

PAWTUCKET – Through July, Palagis Ice Cream is hosting free live entertainment for residents and families to enjoy with their ice cream every Thursday. This week, on Thursday July 22, Timothy Reid will be playing from 7 to 9 p.m. at the ice cream shack at 55 Bacon St. Next week, on July 28, Mutt & Jeff will be “bringing some blues” from 7 to 9 p.m.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

At The Guild, it’s all about following the trends, not chasing them

PAWTUCKET – In the first six months of 2022, there were 520 inquiries to The Guild in Pawtucket about events, with more than 40 weddings booked this year. It’s shaping up to be the best event year yet for this Main Street brewery, first opened in 2017, say its owners.
WPRI

Eye on RI: local music events

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. FirstWorks Summer Beats Concerts: Flawless- Rhode Island’s own rap and hip-hop phenomenon is back to lay down the real talk at The People’s Park! From opening for Wu Tang, Ludacris and other giants, to his breakout TV performance as a finalist on the 2019 Netflix reality competition series, “Rhythm N’ Flow,” Flawless proves that many are manufactured, but few are born with it. You can take one look in his eyes and see that he is different.
NEWPORT, RI

