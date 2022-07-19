Scituate Summer Camp closed Wednesday and Thursday

For generations, the Crescent park Carousel in Riverside has delighted families with its whimsical nostalgia. All that remains of a long-gone amusement park, the carousel was saved by a group of residents that then formed the Crescent Park Preservation Association. They’ve kept the ride going through its riders and donations, but all those years have taken a toll on the structure. Lovers of the merry-go-round may be disappointed to see that the carousel has been closed for the last three years, but they may rest assured that the ride is getting some much needed TLC.

