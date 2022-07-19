Scituate Summer Camp closed Wednesday and Thursday

Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. FirstWorks Summer Beats Concerts: Flawless- Rhode Island’s own rap and hip-hop phenomenon is back to lay down the real talk at The People’s Park! From opening for Wu Tang, Ludacris and other giants, to his breakout TV performance as a finalist on the 2019 Netflix reality competition series, “Rhythm N’ Flow,” Flawless proves that many are manufactured, but few are born with it. You can take one look in his eyes and see that he is different.
