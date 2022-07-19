ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

4-2-1-9, SB: 7

(four, two, one, nine; SB: seven)

