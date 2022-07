SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Moose Fire burning five miles southwest of North Fork has burned 20,648 acres and is 0% contained. The cause is still undetermined. There are no current evacuations because of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found HERE. The fire remains very activity and all residents in proximity of the fire should follow the Ready!Set!Go! guidance.

SALMON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO