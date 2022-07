Video of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar went viral on Tuesday which seemed to show the two Congresswomen pretending to be handcuffed as police escorted them away from a pro-abortion protest. Both Representatives were led away peacefully but seemed to be feigning being cuffed, walking with their hands clasped behind their backs, only to raise their fists defiantly a few moments later.

