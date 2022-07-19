ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sam Fender opens up about who might play him in a biopic

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Fender has opened up about who might play him in a biopic of his life. Speaking to The Sun, Fender said he would like to see Evan Peters from American Horror Story play him if a film was ever made of his life. He told the publication: “Who...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
guitar.com

Women are making the best music in 2022, says Elton John: “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are”

Music legend Elton John offers his opinion on the fresh talents of today, and tells us why he believes women are the ones making the best music in 2022. In the latest issue of Music Week, Sir Elton voices his concern at the fact that veteran acts like himself are scoring Top 20 hit singles and albums while newer artists can barely hang onto the charts for more than a week.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Declan Mckenna
Entertainment Weekly

Stars we've lost in 2022

L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose career spanned seven decades in film and TV, died July 9 of natural causes at his home in the Hollywood Hills. He was 94. Born Justice Ellis McQueen, Jones took his stage name from his first film role in Raoul Walsh's 1955 war action, Battle Cry. His credits include An Annapolis Story, Toward the Unknown, Gunsmoke, The Virginian, and Wagon Train. The western staple was also a regular in Sam Peckinpah films, such as The Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Major Dundee, The Battle of Cable Hogue, and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. Jones' career also extended into writing, producing, and directing, beginning with his 1975 feature A Boy and His Dog. His most recent credits include The Mask of Zorro, The Patriot, and Casino.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finsbury Park#American Horror Story#Nme
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Nicki Minaj found love where her fans least expected it. The rapper raised eyebrows when she went public with Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, who is a registered sex offender, in December 2018. Since then, the couple, who married in October 2019, have been unfazed by the backlash surrounding their whirlwind romance. Minaj has defended Petty from critics […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Episode We’re Most Looking Forward to in Season 2

There is so much secrecy surrounding this one, it’s scary!. Spun off from FX’s award-winning American Horror Story, Season 2 of the FX on Hulu anthology American Horror Stories unveils eight creepy, stand-alone episodes in series cocreator Ryan Murphy’s macabre franchise where you go in blind — and then get blindsided!
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics

Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs

HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Lost ‘Wicked’ Role to Ariana Grande: ‘I Literally Bent Over Backwards’

She was changed for good. Amanda Seyfried was rehearsing for her Wicked movie audition while playing Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s The Dropout. The Mean Girls star, 36, was asked about the craziest thing she’s done to secure a role during an interview with Backstage published on Tuesday, July 19, and her answer came as a major surprise to fans. “I have dreams that I’m still auditioning for Wicked,” Seyfried said. “Last summer, while I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I’ll give my Sunday to you.'”
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’ Proved I Can’t Watch Gun Violence Action Movies Anymore

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. There’s a sequence in The Gray Man, Netflix’s star-studded action thriller that releases on the streaming service this Friday, that is essentially 20 minutes of uninterrupted gun violence. Ryan Gosling—a former CIA assassin—is hand-cuffed to a public bench, and Chris Evans—the sociopathic hit man the CIA hired to get rid of Gosling—has every morally ambiguous man with a gun in the area open firing. Bazookas, handguns, automatic rifles. Big guns, small guns, guns propped up on rocks.
TV SERIES
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Details "Surreal" Experience Growing Up With Famous Dad

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With BF in Rare Pic. The real Slim Shady's daughter is standing up—and taking the time to look back. In the debut episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast, Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, recalled what it was like growing up as the child of the famous rapper. As Hailie explained, "casual, normal conversations" included inviting her childhood best friend (and now co-host) Brittany Ednie, along on his tour bus whenever the "Lose Yourself" rapper traveled.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy