HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Barry County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges against three additional people connected to the Andrew Lafey murder case. 22-year-old Lafey was convicted of First Degree Felony and Premeditated Murder after he shot and then stomped 18-year-old Gracyn Brickley to death in February 2021. He had shot Brickley several times and then recorded a nearly 11-minute-long video of himself kicking and taunting her until she died.

BARRY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO