San Jose, CA

San Jose plant is closing as rising prices crush frozen food giant Amy’s Kitchen

By Photo Credit: Amy's Kitchen/Facebook
hoodline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy’s Kitchen, known for its high-end grocery store line of frozen pizzas and entrees, will be closing its production facility in San Jose sometime in September, after just one year in operation. The plant closure at 1885 Las Plumas Avenue means 300 people will lose their jobs. Speaking to the Mercury...

hoodline.com

Comments / 1

 

californiaglobe.com

String of Bay Area Factories, Distribution Centers Shut Down This Week

Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Beer Behemoth Anheuser-Busch Is Selling Its Oakland Plant — And Eliminating 142 Jobs

There’s something in the Bay Area’s water — right after Amy’s Kitchen announced the closure of its San Jose factory, Anheuser-Busch has filed to sell its AB One distribution center in Oakland. The deal, first reported by Brewbound, means Markstein Sales Co. and South San Francisco-based Matagrano Inc. will take over the plant at 8380 Pardee Drive. The plant’s 142 employees will be laid off in the deal.
OAKLAND, CA
TheSixFifty.com

The 84-year-old Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant is closing. Many families are losing a home.

Wing Fat’s numerous owners toiled away for their children’s benefit. The San Mateo restaurant’s closure marks their success, but it’s still hard to say goodbye. For nearly a century, customers have formed lines at San Mateo’s Wing Fat Chinese Restaurant in search of smoky, sweet char siu, barbecue pork roasted in an oven crafted in the 1940s. However, after 84 years, July 24 will be the last day of operations for Wing Fat, as the restaurant is one of several local businesses that will make way for a new development.
SAN MATEO, CA
hoodline.com

4th Street Pizza in downtown San Jose falls victim to new development

Another beloved San Jose business is permanently closing to make way for new development. 4th Street Pizza Co. at the corner of East Santa Clara Street and South 4th Street, will shut down when its lease expires at the end of September. The building the pizzeria is in will be torn down to make way for a new retail and office development.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Popular San Jose pizzeria to shut down next month after nearly two decades

SAN JOSE - The owners of a beloved business in downtown San Jose -- 4th Street Pizza Company -- announced that they're closing their doors next month after nearly two decades in business. "It's devastating. You put your heart and soul into something," says co-owner Josh McGhie. McGhie says he and his business partner opened the pizza shop in 2006 after their days as students at San Jose State University. "It's tough for a lot of people. We built kind of a family atmosphere here. And it's not going to be easily replaced," he said. Josh says the business...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Bloom Energy Celebrates Grand Opening of Fremont Multi-Gigawatt Factory, Adding Hundreds of New Clean Energy Jobs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) today announced the grand opening of its multi-gigawatt Fremont, California manufacturing plant. The newly operational, state-of-the-art 164,000 square foot facility, representing a $200 million investment, follows recent expansion of the company’s global headquarters in San Jose as well as the opening of a new research and technical center and a global hydrogen development facility in Fremont. Bloom’s expanded footprint, now more than 524,000 square feet, is expected to create more than 400 clean energy jobs by year-end, bringing Bloom’s California headcount to nearly 2,000. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720006042/en/ Elected officials join Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar and Governor Gavin Newsom at the opening of the Bloom Energy Fremont Manufacturing Plant. (From left to right: Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Governor Gavin Newsom, Bloom Energy Founder, Chairman, and CEO KR Sridhar, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and State Senator Bob Wieckowski.) (Photo: Business Wire)
FREMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Hundreds of affordable homes could replace southwest San Jose shopping center

SAN JOSE — A big residential complex with hundreds of affordable homes and some retail might replace a San Jose shopping center, plans being floated at city hall show. An estimated 280 homes would be developed on the site of a shopping center at the corner of Union Avenue and South Bascom Avenue in southwest San Jose, according to a very preliminary proposal filed with San Jose planners.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Amy’s Kitchen Is Shutting Down Its San Jose Factory, Eliminating About 300 Bay Area Jobs

It has been a very bad year for Santa Rosa-based vegetarian frozen food company Amy’s Kitchen. Earlier this year workers filed a complaint alleging unsafe working conditions at the company’s Santa Rosa factory, leading to calls for boycotts and at least three Bay Area grocery stores pulling the company’s products from shelves. Now the company announced Monday it will close its San Jose production center sometime in September. The Mercury News reports “inflation, skyrocketing materials costs, labor shortages and disruptions in the worldwide supply chain” are to blame for the closure. The 1885 Las Plumas Avenue facility began producing food for the company in March 2021.
SAN JOSE, CA
lookout.co

Ask Lookout: Are there any big plans for that empty lot at 41st and Soquel?

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. If you find yourself staring at brake lights at the intersection of 41st Avenue and Soquel Drive and your eyes begin to wander, you might have noticed a big, empty parcel, weeds now growing amid a few small dilapidated structures and beat-up cars.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Secret SF

7 Upcoming Bay Area County Fairs To Put On Your Calendar

Have some good old-fashioned fun at these county fairs in and around the Bay Area! If you’re craving a funnel cake, hoping to blow off steam on a carnival ride, or seeking some quality animal time at a petting zoo, be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming local fairs and festivals.
SAN JOSE, CA

