San Jose plant is closing as rising prices crush frozen food giant Amy’s Kitchen

SAN JOSE - The owners of a beloved business in downtown San Jose -- 4th Street Pizza Company -- announced that they're closing their doors next month after nearly two decades in business. "It's devastating. You put your heart and soul into something," says co-owner Josh McGhie. McGhie says he and his business partner opened the pizza shop in 2006 after their days as students at San Jose State University. "It's tough for a lot of people. We built kind of a family atmosphere here. And it's not going to be easily replaced," he said. Josh says the business...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO