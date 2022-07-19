ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County hires architect for 'master planning' of new JDC

By Nicole Ki, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago
Minnehaha County commissioners unanimously approved an architecture contact for the first phase of a renovated, or new juvenile detention center at their weekly meeting Tuesday.

The $154,500 agreement with Architecture Incorporated, vetted through a "competitive" RFP process, covers a feasibility study in "Phase 1" of drafting a new design for the JDC. The study's principal project architect is Andrew Eitriem from Architecture Incorporated, who will work with Gerry Guerroro, key personnel from HDR Inc., an engineering and construction firm experienced in building out justice centers.

"It's the first phase of the master planning," commission chair Cindy Heiberger said.

Phase 1 is planned to take four to six months, during which architects and engineers will assess whether a renovated or new facility is appropriate.

The next phase, meant for "schematic design" and "design development," is also planned for four to six months, with the last phase for construction is yet to be announced.

