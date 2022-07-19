Steven Wetherell, 58, of Des Moines Formerly of Primghar

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police say the motorcyclist killed in a crash on the south side of the city on Wednesday evening was a Knoxville man. 39-year-old Jason Thomas Smith was hit-and-killed at the intersection of SE 14th Street and Watrous Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say...
Milford, IA (KICD) — Milford Pioneer Days covers three days and kicks off Friday. Milford Commercial Club Member Susan Reiser says Saturday is a huge day. Sunday’s activities include both pancake and omelet breakfasts, a tractor ride, and bingo.
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI is learning more about how the city of Des Moines investigates dangerous dog cases. This comes after a Postal Service worker was attacked by a pit bull on the city's south side. Now, home mail delivery to that neighborhood is suspended because letter carriers...
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The video above sent to KCCI shows the moment a dog attacked a mail carrier in Des Moines. The attack happened in June on East Kirkwood Avenue, but the video was sent from the mail carrier’s lawyer on Wednesday. KCCI has been covering this story for the past month.
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
Memorial services for 86-year-old Bernard Fairchild of Spencer will be Monday, July 25th, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer wtih burial at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office and firefighters rescued a man from the Des Moines River near Oskaloosa on Tuesday evening. The Mahaska County Sheriff says the man was floating down the river for four hours. He survived, thanks to his life jacket. The sheriff's office...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Marshalltown woman says three large dogs chased her down, tackled her and bit her arm outside of her apartment building. She wants to remain anonymous and says the owner of the dog left before the ambulance or the police could get there. She described them...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle crash resulted in one death Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash at around 7:34 p.m. between SE 14th Street and Watrous Ave. First responders arrived and found a 39-year-old male motorcyclist with...
One Des Moines resident died and three others were seriously injured following an accident just after midnight near the state line on I-35 in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 25 year old Procoro Cruz Lopez of Des Moines was driving northbound on I-35, 4 miles south of the Missouri-Iowa State line and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the median. 25 year old Karem Cruz Lopez was a passenger in the vehicle and died shortly following the accident. The driver and two other Des Moines residents were seriously injured and flown to Mercyone Hospital in Des Moines.
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Megan Dimmick’s parents were injured during a house explosion in Le Mars, Iowa last week that sent them both to the hospital. But thankfully, relief efforts are underway. There are two online fundraisers through the site “GoFundMe” that have been verified as legitimate if...
A Celebration of Life for 91-year-old Jake DeJong of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, July 23rd, at 11:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake with burial at Worthington Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake...
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — Iowa State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer. Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs Communications Manager Michael Morain says the origins of the museum date back to discussions held by the organization in 2014. The museum made its...
A Newton man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a November incident in which he allegedly assaulted a Waukee woman one week after he allegedly assaulted a Grimes woman. Randy Dean Vasseau, 45, of 8883 S. 68th Ave E., Newton, was charged with first-offense domestic...
HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Rafael Mungilla-Sandoval, 27. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and is wanted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for illegally reentering the United States. Anyone with information...
