Lexington, KY

How to watch former Kentucky star Abby Steiner in 2022 World Athletics Championships

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

Former Kentucky star Abby Steiner has a chance to add a world championship to her trophy case.

Steiner, who graduated from UK in May with a bevy of championships and broken records to her name , is scheduled to shoot out of the starting blocks at 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the women's 200 meter final during the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Steiner qualified for Thursday's championship race as the eighth seed by placing second Tuesday night in a semifinal heat. The Dublin, Ohio, native posted a time of 22.15 seconds and finished behind only Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , who won the heat with a time of 21.82.

"A goal of mine coming into this was just (to) make it to the final," Steiner said during a postrace interview Tuesday night with FloTrack .. "Once you have a lane, anything can happen."

Abby Steiner: What to know about record-setting Kentucky Wildcats track star

Abby Steiner: Former Kentucky track star to go pro, signs with PUMA

Abby Steiner: How Kentucky track star turned injury, Olympic heartbreak into record season

Steiner is on quite the roll heading into the global competition. In the month of June alone, she broke the collegiate record in the women's 200 while winning her first outdoor NCAA title and then qualified for the world event by taking first in the 200 at the USA Track & Field outdoor championships.

Then, last week, Steiner formally stepped onto the professional stage by signing with global sports brand PUMA .

Event: Women's 200 meter final

Race time: 10:35 p.m. Thursday, July 21

Where: Hayward Field (Eugene, Oregon)

TV : USA Network

USA Network is channel 760 on Charter Spectrum HD; channel 242 on DirecTV; channel 105 on DISH; and channel 550 on Verizon FiOS.

Online livestream : NBCSports.com/live

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

KENTUCKY STATE
