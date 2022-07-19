ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Tulare orchard prompts deputies to investigate, close area

By Eric Woomer, Visalia Times-Delta
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register
 2 days ago
At this point, Tulare County sheriff's deputies have more questions than answers.

They're hoping an autopsy may fill in some blanks.

An investigation was prompted Tuesday morning when someone called 911 after finding a body in an orchard just outside Tulare.

Deputies rushed to Enterprise Street and Bardsley Avenue, on the western tip of Tulare and just south of a housing development. There, they found a body and turned the case over to the coroner's office investigators.

"The body had been there for a substantial amount of time, but there were no signs of obvious trauma or foul play," sheriff's spokesperson Ashley Schwarm said.

Investigators are hoping an autopsy later this week will reveal the cause of death and how long the person had been dead. The identity and sex of the person wasn't released and no other details on who found the body were given.

The area was closed around 7:30 a.m. and reopened after the body was moved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 559-733-6218.

