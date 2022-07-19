ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Three Injured in Columbus Shooting

By Erica Schmidt
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, OH- Last Tuesday night officers responded to the 900 block of East Livingston Avenue on a reported shooting. “While responding to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfox28columbus.com

1 person killed in shooting in Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said one person died after a shooting Thursday night in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of 764 St. Clair Avenue at the Avion Bar and Grill. According to police, initial information gathered indicates...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured, 4 others hurt in South Linden crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in South Linden on Thursday. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 15th Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

4 shootings in 4 hours: What Columbus police know so far

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police investigated scenes throughout the city of four different shootings overnight into Thursday. Between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. the next day, gunfire hit four different people in four different cases. The Columbus Division of Police laid out what its investigators know about each so far to NBC4. 9:19 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly east Columbus shooting turns himself in

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said a suspect in a fatal shooting on the east side turned himself in Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued. Jonathan Hopkins, 18, turned himself in Wednesday in the shooting death of Reynard Reed, 46, on July 17. Police said Hopkins was...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Columbus Shooter Turns Himself In

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest regarding a shooting that took place at the 700 Block of Lilley Avenue. Officers responded to a shooting in the area on Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the victim laying on the sidewalk suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite being taken to a hospital and receiving life-saving treatment, the victim was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Suspects in 2 murders in custody

COLUMBUS – Police credit help from the public with aiding efforts to track down the man investigators believe gunned down a 51-year-old man in the Short North early Wednesday. Jeremy Vest, 47, is in the Franklin County Jail after being arrested on a murder charge stemming from the fatal...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

2 people taken to area hospitals after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said two people were taken to local hospitals after a shooting Wednesday night on the north side. Police were called to the area of 919 East 21st Street on a report of a shooting just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

Columbus Police Make Quick Arrest After Man Found Murdered on North High Street

COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus made a quick arrest after responding to a murder in the Short North Arts District on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 1:48 A.M., officers were dispatched to the 800 Block of N. High St on the report of a shooting. Officers arrived at scene and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Columbus Fire Medic 7 arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 1:55 A.M.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus Area Police Warns of Tow Truck Stealing Vehicles

WHITEHALL – A Whitehall Police Department is warning citizens of reports of a tow truck that is stealing vehicles. A photo shared on their Facebook shows a white flatbed truck in the act of stealing a vehicle in the Whitehall area but could be theft in other area as well.
WHITEHALL, OH
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot in Columbus Drive-By

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the 100 Block of West Park Avenue on Saturday morning. Reports stated that the victim was standing at the corner of the street when a dark-colored car approached him. Someone in the car fired a shot at the victim, which hit him in the arm.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shooting in Columbus Bar Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday at the 3400 block of Sullivant Avenue inside of a bar. When officers arrived, they found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced a 39-year-old male deceased shortly after their arrival. A 30-year -old was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced deceased.
COLUMBUS, OH
Shore News Network

30-Year-Old Woman Killed in Columbus Shooting

COLUMBUS, OH- The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the 3200 block of East Broad Street on Saturday night. A witness provided aid to the victim until officers, EMS, and medics arrived. The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. “Despite...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Attorney prosecuting Columbus police misconduct resigns from role

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special prosecutor hired by the City of Columbus to investigate police misconduct during protests in the summer of 2020 has resigned. Attorney Kathleen Garber told NBC4 in an email that she submitted her letter of resignation, effective immediately, to the City Attorney’s office Wednesday. Garber was hired on a $15,000 contract in August 2020 alongside retired FBI agent Richard Wozniak to lead an independent investigation into Columbus police response and actions during protests after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Case against Columbus Police officer charged in May 2020 protests dismissed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The case against Traci Shaw, one of the Columbus Division of Police officers charged in the May 2020 protests, has been dismissed. Shaw was facing misdemeanors charges for dereliction of duty, interfering with civil rights, and assault. In a statement to ABC6/FOX28 The Fraternal Order...
10TV

Crews demolish partially collapsed building in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — What's left of a building that partially collapsed in east Columbus earlier this week was demolished on Wednesday. Crews brought down the building located at 1032 East Long Street. The building in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood partially collapsed on Monday. An emergency order was issued shortly...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Teens used stolen Kias to break into Obetz store, steal guns

OBETZ, Ohio — Several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Obetz and law enforcement said multiple teenage suspects used stolen cars to break their way into the store. According to an Obetz police report, it was around 4:30 in the morning last Monday when police were called after cars rammed a back door at Vance Outdoors. The suspects ran into the gun shop and stole about a half dozen guns.
OBETZ, OH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

104K+
Followers
56K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy