$1 Million Match 6 Lottery Ticket Sold in Dauphin County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Check your lottery tickets. Tuesday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions could be one for the history books. Here are the winning numbers: 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 and the Mega Ball is 25. Eyewitness News spoke with Philadelphians earlier Tuesday about what they would do if they won the Mega Millions jackpot. “I’d probably buy a lot of supercars, definitely,” Wynnewood resident Bryce Craft said. “Buy a house, pay off all my debt.” All of the hopes, dreams and plans of could-be Mega Millions winners. “Pay off my student loans,” Philadelphia resident Anthony Lewis said. “And I think I would also...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO