Dauphin County, PA

$1 Million Match 6 Lottery Ticket Sold in Dauphin County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 2 days ago
Middletown, PA – A very lucky Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1,040,000 was sold for the July 15 drawing in Dauphin County. The ticket matched all six winning numbers to win the...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

