(SPRINGFIELD) New legislation would make parents who sign off on their child’s FOID card criminally liable for any related damages. The bill comes from an upstate lawmaker who says since parents have to sponsor the FOID application if their child is under 21, they should be held responsible if that youngster causes harm with a firearm, both civilly and criminally. This situation was seen in the Highland Park shooting where the suspect had obtained a FOID card with his parent’s consent despite previous warning signs. Other bills being considered include a total ban on assault weapons and a proposed “White Flag” law.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO