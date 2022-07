With Trey Lance set to take over as the starting quarterback in San Francisco, the 49ers have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent permission to seek a trade. Garoppolo, who passed for 3,810 yards and 20 TDs last season, was the QB17 last season. He had shoulder surgery in March, is reportedly making good progress in rehab, and will be ready to play this summer. The 49ers traded up in last year’s draft to get Lance with the third overall pick. Lance started two games for San Francisco last season, and the team is ready to give him the reins.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO