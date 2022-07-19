Driver of Dodge Challenger busted for going 140 mph in a 70 mph zone

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forty-six. That's how many people were killed at the hands of another in Kern County so far this year according to local law enforcement. Those 46 killings occurred between January and June this year in all of Kern County but during the same time last year, there were 70 according to the 23ABC Homicide Tracker. And while that number has decreased, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office say one death is still too many.

