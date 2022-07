James Doyle will replace David Egan on Mishriff in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing. It was announced last week that Egan was no longer the retained rider for Mishriff's owner Prince Faisal meaning the ride on his star performer, who finished second in the midsummer highlight last year, was up for grabs.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO