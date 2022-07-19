ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $555 million

By Emily Van de Riet
live5news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $555 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The jackpot has been climbing since...

www.live5news.com

NBC News

Next Mega Millions jackpot to top a half billion dollars

The next Mega Millions jackpot, which will be drawn on Tuesday night, will offer up an estimated $530 million prize, or $304.7 million cash, after nobody won Friday night's jackpot drawing, according to lottery organizers. The odds of winning the more than half billion jackpot? 1 in 302,575,350. The Tuesday...
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot now $660M, nation's 9th largest prize

Lottery officials on Thursday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $660 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation's ninth largest jackpot.The jackpot for Friday night's drawing has grown so large because there hasn't been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20 million starting point in April.Even as the big prize has increased, the odds of winning all that money have remained the same — a staggering one in 302.5 million.The highlighted pre-tax $660 million prize is for a winner who takes an annuity option, paid out in 30 annual payments. Most players choose the cash option, which for Friday's drawing would be $376.9 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
CBS Pittsburgh

Lotto Fever: Mega Millions reaches nearly $700 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight's the night! Someone, possibly you, could become a multi-millionaire. Lottery fever is building with one of the largest jackpots ever up for grabs. We're talking $660 million - imagine what you could do with all that money. Don't be surprised to see Sheetz, GetGos, and other gas stations packed with people putting in their last-minute numbers. Just a few days ago the jackpot was for $550 million but there was no winner, so tonight's drawing has spiked to $660 million. The lottery says it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $376.9 million in cash.So...what are your chances of winning this mega jackpot? The chances are slim with the odds at 302,575,350 to 1. That's a shot in the dark, but one shot is better than no shot.  Which may have you asking, what are some tips and tricks to beat those odds? Well, they include mixing odd and even numbers, splitting high and low numbers, and don't group those lucky numbers together when you pick them. 
