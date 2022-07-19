ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LRPD: Argument between woman and brother’s girlfriend ends in gunfire on city’s south side

By Brandon Ringo
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said one woman was shot and another is under arrest after an argument in a home on the city’s south side Monday afternoon ended in gunfire.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Blue Rock Place shortly after 1 p.m. to respond to a report of a shooting.

After officers arrived at the home, witness told them that an argument had started between the victim and her brother’s girlfriend, later identified as 46-year-old Tosha Jones.

Police said that during the argument, the witness told them Jones pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim, leaving her with a gunshot wound in the left arm and a grazing wound on her head. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The officers arrested Jones, who was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Authorities said she is facing charges of first-degree battery, and she is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

