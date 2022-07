A few weeks ago we celebrated our nations Independence Day. And whether you recognized the day by attending a parade or gathered at the town square to watch a fireworks show and of course barbeque….one thing is for sure. Our children are along for the ride and they pay attention to everything we say and do. With everything happening in our country right now with politics including the January 6 committee hearing on Capitol Hill it is important to keep them engaged so that they become civic leaders tomorrow. Each month we turn to Indiana Youth Institute President Tami Silverman to discuss her latest column that focus on the organizations the mission to improve the lives of all Indiana children. For the month of July Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson spoke with Tami to discuss Encouraging Civic Engagment at all ages.

