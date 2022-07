The July 16 mail brought us another nasty campaign piece of garbage from the recently “renamed” (why?) “Patriot Conservatives of Wyoming.” This picture post card of lies appears to be slamming Bill Novotny and Liz Cheney as being soul mates because of their support for our constitution and rule of law as being too moderate. And even though their individual campaigns have nothing to do with each other, Cheney and Novotny’s integrity, honesty, and willingness to work for the good of our country and county are why they are being targeted together.

BUFFALO, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO