Florida teen accused of smothering 3-year-old sister to death

Over forty years after a teenager went missing, her sister who reported her missing finally has some answers about what happened. Margaret Johns was contacted by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office last year about her sister, Theresa Caroline Fillingim, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance in 1980 in the Tampa, Florida area, WFLA reported.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO