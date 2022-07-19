ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Nine Inch Nails Announce Santa Barbara, CA Show

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock And Roll Hall Of Fame-inducted industrial metal legends Nine Inch Nails have added a Santa Barbara, CA show to their 2022 touring slate. The multi-platinum group will be performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl with...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santaynezvalleystar.com

Book Signing Canceled for Los Alamos Author at Bedford Winery

LOS ALAMOS — The Western Author Party & Signing event at Bedford Winery, scheduled for Saturday, July 23, has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among people close to the event. The event was to feature R. Lawson Gamble and his third novel in the “Johnny Alias”...
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Ynez Valley’s Iris Rideau’s Inspiring Life Story

Iris Duplantier Rideau should need no introduction. Rideau Vineyard, her Santa Ynez Valley winery, was the first Black-woman-owned and -operated winery to launch in the United States. This was a monumental feat at the time, and Black-owned wineries still represent an overwhelmingly disproportionate minority — less than one percent of the 11,000 wineries in the U.S. are Black-owned, according to Oprah Daily, and an even smaller percentage of those wineries are owned by women.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Farm-to-Bar Bartender Shaun Belway Still Foraging at Santa Barbara’s Wildcat 11 Years Later

The Wildcat is often referred to as one of Santa Barbara’s best spots to find yourself on the dance floor, but there is another notable happening to explore at the only LGBTQIA-friendly nightclub with a dedicated weekly queer night. This year marks the 11th anniversary of Farm to Bar, a weekly Tuesday cocktail hour using both foraged and farmers’-market-sourced ingredients, showcasing the imaginative creations of Shaun Belway.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Upcoming Santa Barbara drag show put on by Carpinteria local

Carpinterian Jim Sirianni is producing a drag revue – featuring songs, dances and sketches – on July 22 and July 23 at the Center Stage Theater in Santa Barbara. The production “Les Femmes Fatales” is a fundraiser for the theater, and is co-produced by local drag stars BellaDonna SantaBarbara and Miss Kitty Willows, Sirianni said. Sirianni will emcee the event.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Barbara, CA
Entertainment
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Ojai, California

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Only 90 minutes north of Los Angeles by car and 15 miles inland from the Pacific Ocean, Ojai has long been a go-to place for Angelenos to get away and recharge. The town is tucked into a valley of the same name, surrounded by mountain ranges. A feeling of serenity permeates the main street (Ojai Ave.) and the encompassing landscape is lush with citrus and avocado groves, wildflower fields, and hiking trails. Against this beautiful backdrop, a burgeoning restaurant scene has taken shape, one that displays the open-heartedness and geniality for which the town is known. In the last year alone, a flurry of creative, warm, and downright delicious bakeries and restaurants have opened their doors to celebrate the bounty of a wonderful agricultural region.
OJAI, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara MTD service changes to occur Aug. 15

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara MTD's annual service change will go into effect on Aug. 15. Temporary schedule reductions were implemented at the end of April due to a shortage of bus operators, and the majority of the reductions will remain in effect through Aug. 15 due to the continued shortage, said MTD spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
signalscv.com

Ventura County rides again at Ventura County Fair

The Ventura County Fair returns Aug. 3-14 with 12 days of fun, excitement and entertainment. Returning after the two-year postponement, this year’s fair, with the tagline “VC Fair Rides Again,” is a celebration of Ventura County’s creativity, tradition and resilience. The fair will bring back unique exhibits, contests and top-of-the line Grandstand Entertainment performances, free with fair admission.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Blossom Music Center#Ca#Primavera Sound
Santa Barbara Independent

A Visit to Johnny Cash’s Home

I knew I was about to experience something special as I drove up the long driveway toward the iconic house at 8736 Nye Road in Casitas Springs last month. Already sworn to secrecy about this upcoming iconic house listing, I could feel the spirit of “The Man in Black” as I approached.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Eastside Residents Worry About Pool Accessibility at Ortega Park

Santa Barbara’s Ortega Park has been the center of a tug-of-war between community activists and city leadership over what will be included in the park’s proposed Master Plan, but Eastside residents are worried about the availability of resources now, particularly the ability for youth to use and learn to swim in the park’s public pool.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Wind Power Added to Santa Barbara Grid

The 3CE electricity consortium that buys power for much of Santa Barbara County added 16 new wind-energy turbines to its resources on July 21. Located in Riverside County just outside of Palm Springs and operated by AES Corporation, the Mountain View Wind Repowering Project took out 104 older turbines to replace them with more powerful Vestas turbines.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Santa Barbara Independent

Eight Wineries to Visit for Live Music in the Santa Ynez Valley

Looking to sample tunes with your wine? Live music is back, perhaps more appreciated than ever, at these melodious wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley. A jug of wine, a loaf of bread and … how about banging dance hits from the ‘80s, a jazz guitar concert, or a four-piece country band? For many wineries in the Santa Ynez Valley, the long days of summer usher in a jam-packed roster of live music. This year, especially as wine and music fans try to make up for the last two years of shuttered tasting rooms and canceled shows, there’s no shortage of excellent live acts to catch in this famed wine appellation while enjoying a bottle (or two!) of your favorite varietal.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

The Ventura Harbor Village Has Options for Summertime Fun!

VENTURA— This year’s summer theme at the Ventura Harbor Village is “Find Your Seaside,” as the harbor kicks off summer with its summer music series and new summer themed treats. On tap for summer by the sea is a new pop-up photo experience awaiting guests to...
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Hits COVID Code Red as Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso Departs

This past Tuesday, the fond farewells showered upon Van Do-Reynoso — who stepped down last week after five very long years as Santa Barbara County’s public health director just as the county’s COVID risk level moved to “high” — by the county supervisors was infused with a sense of urgency and intimacy common to people who have spent too much time hunkered down in the same foxhole.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Can Santa Barbara’s Bicyclists and Trees Get Along?

A nasty showdown is brewing between bicycles and trees over a proposed Class I bike path 14 feet wide and physically separated from traffic along a stretch of Modoc Road that runs from the freeway underpass at La Cumbre Road to the Obern bike path — also a Class I trail — which connects riders all the way to UCSB. Neighborhood activists are up in arms over the plan, claiming it will consume a sizable chunk of the 25-acre Modoc Road Preserve, set aside in 1999 for what they believed was perpetuity.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is urging people to help families in need in Lompoc. For the first time since 2019, the foodbank is hosting the 17th Annual Lompoc Empty Bowls event. The organization says this is the biggest fundraiser it offers for low-income families and others in need The post Foodbank of Santa Barbara County seeking support for upcoming Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy