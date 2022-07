MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second time this summer, music on Third Street made its way to downtown Marquette. Bands performed different genres of music from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. ‘The Reveal’ is one of the bands that performed, setting up shop in front of Cruisin’ Coffee. The band covers classic rock hits, and also performed at June’s iteration of Music on Third.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO