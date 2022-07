SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning. Sparks Police officers responded to the 7-11 convenience store on 710 Baring Blvd. July 19 around 2 a.m., for a robbery that had just occurred. The suspect, described as a white man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, backpack and mask, entered the store and produced a handgun while demanding money from the clerk. The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled westbound from the store.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO