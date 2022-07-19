2022 County Fairs in the Twin Tiers
Fair season is right around the corner in the Twin Tiers. 18 News has compiled a list of local fairs. If you see a fair that is not listed, let us know so the list can be updated.
Chemung County Fair
- Date : August 2 – August 7, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)
- Address : 170 Fairview Rd. Horseheads, NY
- Price : Gate Admission is $5.00 for adults, and Children 10 and under free.
- Tickets are available by clicking/tapping on this link .
- Events include Demolition Derby, SLAMFEST ’22, Truck Pull and Tractor Pulls, Daily Free Shows, Twin Tier Classic Horse Show, and more.
- Contact: 607 734-1217 Ticket Office: 607 734-1203 Email: info@chemungcountyfair.com
Steuben County Fair
- Date : August 15 – August 21, 2022 (Monday through Sunday)
- Address : 15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY
- Price : Wednesday to Sunday Daily Gate Admission $5.00, General seating for grandstand is $15
- Ticket Form is available by clicking/tapping on this link.
- Events include Harness Racing, Demolition Derby’s, Rodeo, Monster Truck Show, Truck and Tractor Pull
- Contact: 607 776-4801 Email: steubencountyfair@gmail.com
Broome County Fair
- Date : July 26 – July 31, 2022 (Tuesday through Sunday)
- Address : Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862
- Price : Fair Admission $7 adults (over 13) $1 Youth (5-12)
- More ticket price information can be found by clicking/tapping on this link.
- Events include Demolition Derby, Super Stock/Modified Tractor Pulls, Hell Cat Stunt Drivers
- Contact: 607 692-4149 Email: broomecofair@frontiernet.net
Tioga, N.Y. County Fair
- Date : August 10 – August 13, 2022 (Wednesday through Saturday)
- Address : Marvin Park, 50 W Main St, Owego NY
- Price : $15 Unlimited Daily Access Pass includes rides, grandstand and parking
- Events include Painted Pony Championship Rodeo , Demolition Derbys, Outlaw Pulling Series , E ast Coast Pro Wrestling and more
- Contact: Knewell@tiogacofair.com jbmarks444@hotmail.com
Tioga, Pa. County Fair
- Date : August 8 – August 13, 2022 (Monday through Saturday)
- Address : 2258 Charleston Rd, Wellsboro, PA
- Price : $8 per day, separate fees for events
- Tickets are available for events by clicking/tapping on this link .
- Events include Bullride Mania Rodeo, Tractor/Truck Pull, Demolition Derby, Rhonda Vincent performing live. and more.
- Contact: 570 724-3196 Email: news@tiogacountyfair.com
Troy Fair (Bradford County)
- Date : July 25th – July 30th, 2022 (Monday through Saturday)
- Address : 436 Gate One Lane, Troy PA
- Price : $10 Gate, includes fair admission and all mechanical rides, Pre-Sale including rides $8
- Tickets are available online by clicking/tapping on this link .
- Events include Fair Queen Pageant, Outlaw Pulling Series, Tractor Pull, Bull Ride Mania and more
- Contact: 570 297-3648 Email: info@troyfair.com
Potter County Fair
- Date : July 31 – August 6, 2022 (Sunday through Saturday)
- Address : 176 Fairgrounds Road, Millport, PA
- Contact Email: pottercountyfair@gmail.com
New York State Fair
- Date : August 24 – September 5, 2022
- Address : 581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY
- Price : Admission tickets $3 each, Parking $5
- Tickets : Tickets for upcoming events are available by clicking/tapping on this link.
- Events : Full list of upcoming events is available on the fair’s website .
