ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

Ontario Police announces graduation of recruit from Police Academy

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONTARIO – (Release from Ontario PD) Ontario Police Department is pleased to announce that their most recent Police Recruit, Officer Brandon Mitchell, has successfully completed Oregon’s Basic Police Academy in Salem, Oregon and is returning to Ontario to complete his field training...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Fruitland PD chief on Michael Vaughan case: Some people have been uncooperative

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police on Friday held a news conference to update the community on missing boy Michael Vaughan, who disappeared nearly one year ago. Michael was 5-years-old when he went missing on July 27, 2021. Fruitland police say Michael disappeared sometime between 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day. The driver of a white Honda Pilot seen leaving the area is believed to be a resident, but that information has yet to be confirmed.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Kuna Police respond to reports of gas siphoning

KUNA, Idaho — Multiple Kuna residents are reporting that their gas was siphoned out of their car overnight. According to the Kuna Police Department, several people living in neighborhoods near Linder and Ardell roads woke up to open gas caps on their vehicles that were parked on the street.
KUNA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ontario, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Ashland, OR
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Ontario, OR
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

Family, volunteers, authorities ‘searching relentlessly’ for missing man in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The Boise County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers and family searched throughout the weekend for a missing Garden Valley man. Milt Alley’s vehicle went into the Payette River just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Sheriff Scott Turner told the Idaho Statesman. Alley was ejected from his vehicle and into the river along the Banks to Lowman Highway at about Milepost 1.
Idaho State Journal

Large fire guts Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse

BOISE — More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to a large fire at the Idaho Youth Ranch warehouse on Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze burned at the warehouse location at 5465 W. Irving St. in Boise. “As you can see, we had a pretty extensive fire here,” said Aaron Hummel, operations and EMS division chief for the Boise Fire Department, during a media briefing near the fire site. He...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Cooper
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Ada School District approves pay increase for staff

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved a pay and compensation increase for staff. Earlier this summer, a committee met to review compensation for district employees, with the goal of increasing pay for all West Ada employees to at least $15 an hour. The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Friends of hit and run victim in Nampa to hold auction

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Friends of a hit-and-run victim are holding an auction to raise money for medical and legal fees. Talia Elerick, 25, had her leg amputated after officials say a 32-year-old driver hit her. She's currently being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. “We’re trying to...
NAMPA, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basic Police Academy#Recruit#Public Safety Academy#Oregon Police Department
107.9 LITE FM

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
idahobusinessreview.com

Boise firm forges ahead with new headquarters

The company motto is “forge ahead,” which makes sense since the firm is the Forge Building Company of Boise. Over 200 people showed up to celebrate the opening of Forge’s new headquarters on Bogus Basin Road on July 13. Both the building and the company are unique, even for the edgy, innovative Treasure Valley. The building ...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy