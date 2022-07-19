ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Watch Bella Thorne in the ‘American Horror Stories’ season 2 trailer

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3kYP_0gl8L0YN00

Bella Thorne plays a ‘final girl’ in the new season of “ American Horror Stories .” She’s joined by a roster of impressive actors who’ll star in different episodes of the anthology series, each one tracking a new scary story.

RELATED:

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have broken up and called off their engagement [Reports]

Bella Thorne looks stunning in a see-through top and stylish jeans

“American Horror Stories” is an anthology series inspired by “ American Horror Story .” Unlike it’s predecessor, which tracks a story over the course of a season, each episode in “Stories” tells an independent story, providing an opportunity to introduce a wide roster of actors. The series is created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

The trailer shows snippets of various episodes, teasing some of the storylines and showing off some of the stars of the season, which include series veterans Denis O’Hare, Cody Fern, Gabourey Sidibe, Max Greenfield and more. Newcomers include Bella Thorne, Alicia Silverstone, Dominique Jackson, Judith Light and Quvenzhané Wallis .

The series’ trailer includes all manner of spooky things that have provided inspiration for thousands of horror stories, from creepy men obsessed with porcelain dolls to creatures jumping out of the bathtub to serial killers stalking a party girls.

“American Horror Stories” season 2 premieres July 21st on FX, airing new episodes on a weekly basis.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Stories’ Episode We’re Most Looking Forward to in Season 2

There is so much secrecy surrounding this one, it’s scary!. Spun off from FX’s award-winning American Horror Story, Season 2 of the FX on Hulu anthology American Horror Stories unveils eight creepy, stand-alone episodes in series cocreator Ryan Murphy’s macabre franchise where you go in blind — and then get blindsided!
TV SERIES
NYLON

Dizzying 'The Idol' Trailer Stars The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp

The first trailer for HBO’s newest series, The Idol, is finally here and from the looks of things, it’s shaping up to be the messiest show of the year. According to the brief teaser, The Idol comes from the “sick and twisted minds of Euphoria” — aka, Sam Levinson — and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabourey Sidibe
Person
Benjamin Mascolo
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Quvenzhané Wallis
Person
Denis O'hare
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Cody Fern
Person
Judith Light
Person
Bella Thorne
Person
Alicia Silverstone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Stories#American Horror Story#Anthology Series#Film Star#Bella#Fx
purewow.com

Margot Robbie Becomes the Highest-Paid Actress with Impressive ‘Barbie’ Salary

We've been buzzing about the new Greta Gerwig movie, Barbie, for months. Ever since those initial photos from the set were released, anxious fans have been trying to figure out what exactly this movie will be about (and they've even been dressing like the iconic Mattel doll in the meantime). Now, there's a new reason that Barbie is grabbing headlines, because it just made Margot Robbie the highest-paid actress in Hollywood.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

50 Cent Horror Flick Halts Filming After Scene Makes Cameraman Faint

50 Cent and director Josh Stolberg have an instant promo for their upcoming horror flick, "Skill House" ... it's so terrifying, even the film's crew is losing consciousness on set!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained this footage ... it's the camera operator's reaction while filming a particularly bloody scene, and whoever's...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Magic Mike 3 has Channing Tatum doing a lap dance

We’re all excited for Magic Mike 3, with Channing Tatum’s epic return to the world of pole-dancing and stripping. He’s been taking up some of what we can expect from the thriller movie, and let’s just say it sounds like a good time. “You’ve seen me...
THEATER & DANCE
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kardashians Trailer, Victor Joins Never Have I Ever and More

The Kardashians are returning to Hulu this fall — and Pete Davidson is tagging along. The Saturday Night Live vet makes his reality-TV debut at the tail end of the Season 2 teaser trailer, when girlfriend Kim enters the room and asks if he’d like to join her for a quick shower. The footage also teases Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy