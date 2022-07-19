ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego seeks input on putting child care facilities on city property

By City News Service
KPBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of San Diego issued a request for information Tuesday to child care providers asking for their input on how it can potentially establish child care facilities on city-owned properties. Last May, the Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee asked the city to identify properties owned by the...

www.kpbs.org

