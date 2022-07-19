ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley arrested at rally in support of abortion rights

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., introduces former Boston City Council President Kim Janey, 55, to be sworn in as Boston's new mayor at City Hall, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boston. (Elise Amendola/AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley was arrested Tuesday at a rally in support of abortion rights that was held outside the United States Supreme Court.

In a statement, a spokesperson for her office confirmed that Pressley was taken into custody while participating in a “non-violent civil disobedience” in support of abortion of rights.

“Today, Congresswoman Pressley joined her colleagues and grassroots advocates for a non-violent civil disobedience to protest the Supreme Court’s cruel and callous decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip away abortion rights for everyone who calls America home,” said Pressley spokesperson Ricardo A. Sánchez. “She, along with several of her colleagues, was arrested as part of the peaceful demonstration and is currently in custody of the U.S. Capitol Police. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Video shared on Twitter showed Pressley being escorted away by a police officer. She could seen carrying a sign that read, “My body, my choice.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

RELATED PEOPLE
