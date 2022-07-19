ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

Pike County man arrested after deputies find 278 grams of meth

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after finding drugs inside a home.

The incident happened on July 8 at a home on LaBlanc Road.

During the search, investigators said they found 278 grams of methamphetamines.

Edward “Chucky” Cockerham was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.

WJTV 12

WJTV 12

