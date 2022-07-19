Pike County man arrested after deputies find 278 grams of meth
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after finding drugs inside a home.
The incident happened on July 8 at a home on LaBlanc Road.
During the search, investigators said they found 278 grams of methamphetamines.
Edward "Chucky" Cockerham was arrested and charged with Aggravated Trafficking of a Controlled Substance.
