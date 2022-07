As attitudes continue to evolve around mental health and dealing with trauma, first responders are being offered several new tools to help them cope with the many demands of their jobs. In this episode of Upstate Issues, Diane Donato talks with Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple about new approaches to help all first responder agencies in New York State recover from the stresses of their jobs. Apple speaks candidly about how witnessing traumatic situations leaves a mark and he speaks about his desire to do more to help after having known of suicides within the ranks.

ALBANY COUNTY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO