A grieving Texas mom has ripped a grand jury after it refused to charge the man who killed her 9-year-old daughter when he opened fire after being the victim of a robbery. “What is wrong with all of you guys?” Gwen Alvarez asked after the decision not to charge Tony Earls, 41, who police say believed his robber got into the family’s pickup and fired the shots that killed fourth-grader Arlene Alvarez.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO