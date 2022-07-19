ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saucony Originals Brings Back Its Classic 3D Grid Hurricane

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaucony‘s archives is replete with footwear gems that fall in both the lifestyle and performance categories. And in 2022, the sportswear company has dug into its late ’90s vault to bring back one of its iconic running silhouettes — the...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September

Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
sneakernews.com

Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95

While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
sneakernews.com

The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning

Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
sneakernews.com

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
sneakernews.com

Daniel Arsham And The Shoe Surgeon Recreate Four Classic Air Jordans For Latest Exhibit

Daniel Arsham’s work primarily resides in the realm of homage, as the artist has previously created dilapidated sculptures of luxury cars, Spalding balls, and even a box of Frosted Flakes. And though stone is typically his medium of choice, Arsham is going an entirely different route for his latest exhibition — entitled “Le Modulor du Basketball” — commissioning The Shoe Surgeon to create four one-of-a-kind Air Jordan replicas.
hypebeast.com

Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking

Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
POPSUGAR

Doja Cat's Pastel Buzz Cut Belongs in the Beauty Hall of Fame

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk / NBC / Contributor. Doja Cat is proving, yet again, that she belongs in the beauty hall of fame for her latest hair transformation. The musician posted a picture on Instagram showcasing her new buzz cut, and as if that wasn't enough, the style features a rat-tail in the back, taking the look from edgy to downright iconic.
Complex

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

Two of the most anticipated sneaker releases of 2022 will be up for grabs this week. The drops kick off with the first-ever retail launch of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, a collab that has already been named the best year of the year (so far). Another sneaker that could be joining that list by year’s end is Travis Scott’s “Reverse Mocha” Air Jordan 1 Low, which drops this Thursday.
NBC Sports Chicago

Air Jordan has three shoes due to release

Air Jordan is starting to release an abundance of shoes this summer. They have three sneakers that will be out in due time. The Travis Scott "Reverse Mocha," the Air Jordan 1 Low “Bordeaux" and the Air Jordan Zoom Comfort. Starting with the Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Dunk High “Dynamic Berry”

The late Peter Moore’s Nike Dunk High debuted as a basketball shoe geared for the collegiate crowd. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Dynamic Berry,” “Grand Purple” and “Pilgrim” colorway. While reminiscent of past Nike SB offerings, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a...
hypebeast.com

Fat Joe Reveals a colette x Air Jordan 1 High Sample

Aside from being a late ’90s-early 2000s rap mainstay and a certified rap icon, Fat Joe is well known as a serious sneakerhead. Normally keeping a rather low profile in the world of footwear, with the occasional on-foot sneaker shot, the New York rapper recently showed off something very interesting in his collection.
Family Handyman

How to Build a Simple Gardening Bench

Build this lovely and functional garden bench in half a day. Here's how. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
hypebeast.com

ASICS Introduces New "ACTIBREEZE 3D" Slides

Following in the footsteps of the adidas Adilette slides and the recent boom in mules and laceless footwear,. has officially introduced its new ACTIBREEZE 3D silhouette featuring a breathable 3D-printed honeycomb build. The debut iteration is found in black monochrome with rounded edges and undulating open mesh perforations. Design accents...
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx," "Bone" and "Glow Green" Will be Available Next Week

Following a word of a restock for the “Onyx” colorway, we are now learning that the. YEEZY SLIDE will be re-releasing in “Bone” and “Glow Green,” alongside the “Onyx” colorway next week. Standing as some of the most popular takes on the slip-on model, the upcoming re-release is set to arrive in a full family-size run.
hypebeast.com

YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA Has Restocked

Is dominating the headlines at the moment, with the Kanye West-helmed partnership opening its first physical store in Times Square and its collection made under the YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA vision offering a virtual game experience, and now the second collection from the latter effort has dropped again. The...
Daily Mail

How young couple with no design experience created their dream apartment using quirky treasures from Facebook marketplace - including a luxe couch, a wavy mirror and a pot plant with shoes

What was once an empty 'blank canvas' apartment has transformed into an eccentric space filled with unusual but creative pieces of furniture that leave you looking twice. Jemma Alyce, 28, and Trent Bartlett, 35, moved from Adelaide to Melbourne in March 2021 and took the opportunity to decorate the two-bedroom flat during lockdown.
