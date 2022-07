BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– Authorities in Vermont said a person of interest in the case of a missing Harvard woman has been shot and killed by police in West Brattleboro. In a press release, Vermont State Police said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. when police tried to speak with the man. They said the person was being sought in connection with the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson and was found walking in West Brattleboro Tuesday night.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO