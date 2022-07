The Browns know another quarterback is likely to be necessary for them this upcoming season. The uncertainty around Deshaun Watson's availability makes that evident. On Thursday, the Browns worked out AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen, a person familiar with the team's plans told the USA TODAY. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose potential personnel moves. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler first reported the workouts.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO