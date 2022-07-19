ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘See’ Season 3: Release Date, Trailer and More

By Brett White
 3 days ago
Since its debut back in 2019, Apple TV+’s flagship sci-fi series

has delivered visuals unlike any on TV. Set in a distant future, centuries after a mysterious virus robbed humanity of sight, See follows a warrior king as he tries to protect his children from all those who would harm them or use their gifts for evil. Their gifts? In a world of the blind, they can actually see.

The first two seasons took this brutal warrior, played by Jason Momoa, all over what remains of America’s eastern seaboard. Viewers have marveled at the rich society created by the show’s writers, directors, production designers, and costumers — as well as all of the cast and crew members who are either blind or have low vision. Now this saga has reached its conclusion with Season 3.

But when will the final season of

premiere? And how many episodes are in

Season 3? Here’s everything you need to know about the final season of Jason Momoa’s sci-fi epic.

When will See premiere on Apple TV+?

Season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 26 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT. The season will unfold on a weekly schedule as opposed to dropping all at once, so get ready to spend the fall with Jason Momoa.

Photo: Apple TV+/Steve Wilkie

Who is in the See cast?

Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the leader of the Alkenny Tribe. Hera Hilmar plays his wife Maghra Kane. Sylvia Hoeks plays Queen Sibeth Kane, Maghra’s older sister and the former queen of the Payan Kingdom. Archie Madekwe and Nesta Cooper play twins Kofun and Haniwa, twins gifted with sight. Dave Bautista plays Edo Voss, Baba’s brother and nemesis. Alfre Woodard plays Paris, Baba’s spiritual guide.

How many episodes are in

on Apple TV+?

Like the two seasons before it,

Season 3 will consist of 8 episodes. Considering its once-a-week schedule, Season 3 should unfold like this:

  • Episode 1: August 26, 2022
  • Episode 2: September 2, 2022
  • Episode 3: September 9, 2022
  • Episode 4: September 16, 2022
  • Episode 5: September 23, 2022
  • Episode 6: September 30, 2022
  • Episode 7: October 7, 2022
  • Episode 8: October 14, 2022

Who directed and wrote

?

comes from creator and executive producer Steven Knight, most known for his work as a writer on Peaky Blinders. Season 3 is directed entirely by Anders Engström, who also directed episodes in Season 1 and most of Season 2. Jonathan Tropper wrote most of Season 3, with a team consisting of Jennifer Yale, Kate Erickson, Adam Stein, Dagny Looper, Nelson Greaves, Adam Benic, and Karl Taro Greenfeld.

What are the See filming locations?

has primarily filmed in Canada, initially in Vancouver before moving to Ontario to film Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. That means you could see some familiar sites on See if you live in the Toronto area. Those sites include the old theme park Ontario Place, Lake Ontario, the Sheridan Centre Mall, and a number of quarries outside of Toronto. Season 3 also utilized a car graveyard found in Acton, a town outside of Toronto.

Is there a See trailer?

There is a See trailer — and you can see it at the top of this page.

premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 26.

