Stephen King appears to praise Holocaust architect as 'great man' in prank call



R enowned horror author Stephen King appeared to praise Ukrainian Nazi collaborator and Holocaust architect Stepan Bandera as "a great man" in a released prank phone call from Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

The comedic duo posted a video to Telegram in which King, an outspoken supporter of Ukraine on Twitter , appears to believe he is speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky . In a wide-ranging conversation, the duo seem to get King to offer "Zelensky" a part as Pennywise, the monster clown from King's It , in a new movie. They also get him to consider writing a screenplay supporting the Azov Regiment in which Russian soldiers rape an Azov commander. At one point, the author says, "I think that Russian writers need to shut up," according to the tape.



The Zelensky impostor claimed there were no Nazis in Ukraine and dismissed the Ukrainian nationalist Bandera's "crimes against Jews" as "accidental," the tape shows. He then asked what King thought of Bandera, according to the footage.

"You can always find things about people to pull them down. Washington and Jefferson were slave owners — that doesn't mean they didn't do many good things to the United States of America. There are always people who have flaws, we are humans. On the whole, I think Bandera is a great man, and you're a great man, and Viva Ukraine!" King purportedly answered.

The tape has not been verified, and King has yet to comment on the alleged phone call and video.

Stepan Bandera was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, which played a leading part in the formation of the Ukrainian nationalist movement from the 1930s through the 1950s. He was also a Nazi collaborator and vehement antisemite who laid the groundwork for the Holocaust in Ukraine, as documented in author Grzegorz Rossolinski-Liebe's biography Stepan Bandera: The Life and Afterlife of a Ukrainian Nationalist: Fascism, Genocide, and Cult .

Some Ukrainians maintain that Bandera is an important hero who fought against occupying regimes for the freedom of Ukraine. A large statue dedicated to him stands in his home city of Lvov, and many streets in Western Ukraine are named after him.

Vovan and Lexus have earned international fame due to their pranks of high-level Western officials, including Prince Harry, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), among others, according to the Verge . In recent weeks, the duo collaborated with Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov to produce comedy skits showing a Zelensky actor, with his nose covered in a white powder, personally surrendering to the Chechen leader, according to Vice .