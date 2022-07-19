ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress must pass innovation legislation, despite hurdles

By John P. Bailey
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how Congress can bolster American innovation and secure our supply chain.]. Senate leaders are expected to release updated text on a slimmed-down set of bills to bolster the U.S. semiconductor chip industry. The measures will likely include $52 billion in subsidies...

John Cockrell
2d ago

What is innovation for the politicians scrapping the constitutional rights that is not an option from the American people.

Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
Washington Examiner

House passes contraception bill that GOP argues violates religious freedoms

The House passed legislation that ensures the right to access contraception, a bill that lawmakers on the Right argue violates religious freedom. The lower chamber on Thursday passed the bill, the Right to Contraception Act, in a 228-195 vote, with eight Republicans joining all Democrats in favor and two members voting present. The measure would guarantee a right to all Food and Drug Administration-approved contraceptive pills and devices, as well as sterilization procedures. The bill’s introduction was a response to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s note in his concurring opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the decision that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, that other Supreme Court precedents relying on the right to privacy, such as the right to contraception, should be reexamined.
FOXBusiness

Republicans introduce bill forcing Biden admin to stop cramming 'woke agenda' upon community banks

FIRST ON FOX: A group of House Republicans introduced legislation Wednesday that would prevent the federal government from forcing its "woke agenda" upon small banks. The Making the CFPB Accountable to Small Business Act, authored by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., would repeal a provision in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act which requires small lenders to report various data points related to credit applications from small businesses owned by minorities and women. In September, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed a rule implementing the provision that it said would help the government learn "what barriers are holding [small businesses] back from further prosperity."
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
Washington Examiner

Final Trump declassification request to DOJ blocked after he left White House

Former President Donald Trump's final declassification request was blocked by the DOJ after he left the White House, new records reveal. The memo by Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows and delivered on the morning of January 20, 2020, said the Justice Department “must” release the binder of declassified documents about the flawed Trump-Russia investigation, following a Privacy Act review. The Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland still does not appear to have released the records, despite the declassification order from Trump and the last-minute memo from Meadows.
Washington Examiner

Newt Gingrich: GOP ‘tsunami’ could oust Democrats for two generations

Voter frustration with President Joe Biden and Democrats is helping to build a tidal wave of political rejection so large it could sideline the Left for two generations, according to former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich. “If we're right,” he told Secrets, “then the scale of the defeat may resemble...
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
Axios Twin Cities

Campaign cash flows into Minneapolis congressional race

The race for Minneapolis' 5th Congressional District is once again attracting serious campaign cash. The big picture: DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her challengers brought in a combined $1.8 million between April and June, according to new campaign finance filings. That's more than any other U.S. House contest in the state in the same period.State of play: Omar's most prominent same-party challenger, former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels, reported nearly $600,000 in donations in the second quarter, out-raising the incumbent by about $200,000. Both ended June with roughly a half million to spend in the weeks leading up...
