Oakland, CA

Breakaway Music Festival Announces California Event This Fall: See Who’s Playing

By Katie Bain
 2 days ago
Louis The Child Jason Siegel

Multi-city festival Breakaway is adding Northern California to its itinerary. On Tuesday (July 19), the festival announced a show happening Oct. 14-15 at the Oakland Arena Grounds in Oakland, Calif.

The event — which will take place at same Oakland location that hosts Porter Robinson’s Second Sky festival — will mark the first West Coast iteration of the traveling electronic fest. Launched in 2013 in Columbus, Ohio, Breakaway is produced by Prime Social Group, the concert and festival promotion company focused on major college markets.

For the new California show, Breakaway is partnering with the Bay Area-based promoter Another Planet Entertainment, who, with Breakaway, will introduce a new festival to the NorCal market.

“We’re excited to partner with Prime Social Group for the California edition of the Breakaway Festival for something new to our festival portfolio since launching major music events Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas in 2013 and Monterey Pop 50 in 2017,” says Bryan Duquette, VP of Concerts and Festivals for Another Planet Entertainment. “What’s most appealing with the Breakaway model is that the pricing is accessible and the diversity of the programming that ranges from electronic to pop.”

The lineup for this Oakland event includes Gryffin, Louis The Child, Big Wild, Said The Sky, Tycho, Aluna (of AlunaGeorge), Bryce Vine, DROELOE, Frank Walker, Endless Summer: Jonas Blue x Sam Feldt, a DJ set from MEMBA, Netsky, Snakehips, So Tuff So Cute (the collaborative project Mija and GG Magree), Whethan, Austin Millz, JAWNS, Jon Casey, Kilamanzego, Łaszewo, Noodles, pluko, and Syence, a stage takeover from L.A. party crew Brownies & Lemonade and more artists to be announced. Two day tickets begin at $149.

“We’re thrilled to announce the fifth and final festival for Breakaway in California,” adds Zach Ruben, co-founder of Prime Social Group. “We’re excited to also be introducing a new market into the mix with this amazing weekend lineup of live music.”

The summer also features Breakaway festivals happening in Kansas City, Miss. on Aug. 5-6, Grand Rapids, Mich. on Aug. 19-20, Columbus, Ohio from August 26-28 and Charlotte, N.C. on Sept. 30-October 1. Headliners for these events include Griz, The Chainsmokers, Illenium, Tiësto, Alison Wonderland and many more.

See the complete Breakaway Festival lineup for Oakland below.

Courtesy Photo

