Nick Jonas Wishes Priyanka Chopra a Happy 40th Birthday: ‘The Jewel of July’

By Glenn Rowley
 2 days ago

Nick Jonas took to social media on Monday (July 18) to celebrate wife Priyanka Chopra ’s 40th birthday with a sweet tribute post.

“Happiest birthday to my [heart] the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra,” the youngest Jonas Brothers member wrote alongside a carousel of photos with his wife. In one, the pair kiss on a romantic beach with the birthday girl dressed in an all-yellow ensemble; in another, a bespectacled Jonas shows off a custom towel emblazoned with “Priyanka! The Jewel of July, est. 1982.”

The birthday girl showed her appreciation for the tribute, writing, “Love of my life” along with a requisite heart eyes emoji in the comments section of her hubby’s post.

Along with ringing in Chopra’s milestone birthday, the couple have also been navigating first-time parenthood together this year after welcoming baby Malti via surrogate back in January. Their daughter finally came home in time for Mother’s Day after spending more than 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit at a hospital in San Diego.

Following the baby’s early health struggles, Jonas opened up in a June interview with People about how parenthood has bonded him and his wife even more. “What we shared on social media was the feeling that we had — the gratitude, obviously, to have our baby home, but also for each and every person that was a part of her journey in the hospital. It was eye-opening in a lot of ways,” he said at the time. “[Chopra] was a rock the whole time and continues to be. I’m grateful to have a teammate in Pri.”

Check out Jonas’ birthday tribute to Chopra below.

