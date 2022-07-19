Report identifies Chico neighborhoods 'most exposed to wildfire hazards'

It's going to be another great day to dress in light layers, grab some extra water, and plan your outdoor activities for earlier in the day before our heat ramps up again Thursday afternoon. Our weather pattern will continue to be dominated by a strong ridge of high pressure off to our east today, and that will drive our hot, dry, and sunny conditions. An area of low pressure approaching the west coast from the Pacific will drive the onshore flow and our winds to pick up out of the south and then west from this afternoon through tonight. The dry, hot, and breezy conditions will combine to result in moderate to high fire danger for most of northern California today, but fire danger will become high where winds are strongest in areas closest to the Oregon border from this afternoon through this evening. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger has been issued for areas of Modoc and Siskiyou Counties from 2pm through 8pm Thursday. That area will have sustained winds out of the southwest to 20mph, and gusts up to around 30mph Thursday afternoon. Winds are light and out of the east across most of our region Thursday morning, but will have south winds to around 10mph this afternoon. Gusts start to pick up out of the west in the valley this evening, and will briefly top out at around 30mph in Tehama County. That's when and where the worst of our fire danger will be in our lower elevations. Humidity has not recovered well overnight, and will dip to below 16 percent across northern California this afternoon. Skies are clear to start the day, and we'll exclusively have sunshine overhead through your entire Thursday forecast. Temperatures are starting out in the 60's to 70's in the valley and foothills, while mountain areas have dipped into the 40's to 50's overnight. High temperatures are projected to climb into the 103 to 109 degree range in the valley, and mid 80's to upper 90's in our foothill and mountain areas Thursday afternoon. It's going to be hot and sunny for the Thursday Night Market this evening.

