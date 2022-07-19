ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report identifies Chico neighborhoods 'most exposed to wildfire hazards'

By Kelli Saam
Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - A report from the City of Chico has identified neighborhoods most at risk for wildfires. The document is called the Community Wildfire Protection Plan. It identifies the parcels at highest priority for wildfire outreach and hazard mitigation. The City of Chico is asking the community to...

