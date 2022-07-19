ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Is Tampa Bay's Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Poised for a Breakout Season?

By Collin Haalboom
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PHqc4_0gl8GlMq00

The Bucs' former first round pick will have a great chance to realize his potential in 2022.

Coming off his first season in the NFL, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka is not lacking anything in the athletic department. He's big, strong, fast, and all indications are that he's very confident. What Tryon-Shoyinka was lacking in his rookie year though, was an opportunity.

So if he's already got all the physical tools, what looks different for the young edge rusher entering year two? Yep, you guessed it. An opportunity.

Tryon is projected to start off the edge of the defensive line for the Bucs in 2022, opposite Shaquil Barrett. With the team having moved on from veteran defensive end, Jason Pierre-Paul, the responsibility of getting to the quarterback will now fall squarely onto the broad shoulders of the young, talented pass rusher from Washington.

READ MORE: Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek does not think his second retirement is permanent

Although I have already identified Tryon-Shoyinka as a potential breakout player for the Bucs this season, my job is to cover the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It always hits a bit different when someone who covers the sport on a national level identifies a member of the Bucs as someone with star potential.

During a recent appearance on The Ari Meirov Show , Trevor Sikkema of PFF named ten players he expects to breakout this season. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was one of them.

Here's some of what Trevor Sikkema had to say regarding Joe Tryon-Shoyinka as a potential breakout player this season.

"I really do think that this upcoming year could be the biggest for him. I think the biggest catalyst for that is of course Jason Pierre-Paul no longer on the team."

"I think opportunity plays into him having a big breakout year, building off of that four sack season that he had as a rookie. This was a player who did not play much in his freshman season when he was at Washington, had a nice breakout season with double digit tackles for loss, and eight sacks as a sophomore, but then did not play at all the 2020 season because he opted out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This guy just hasn't even played a ton of football. We're going to see that for the first time here in 2022. I think that means that he's fresh, he's motivated, and he is jonesin' to make the most out of his talent. He's still playing on a good defense. He's still playing for Todd Bowles. He's not going to get double teamed, nothing like that, there's too much talent around the defensive line. So I will say JTS could be in store for a double digit sack season. Perhaps right around that 9-10 mark this year."

You can watch the entire segment here .

Despite working for a national outlet (PFF), Sikkema will be the first to tell you that he's still a big fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He covered the team in Tampa for Pewter Report for a number of years, and is still very much tuned into the team, the construction of it's roster, and certainly all of the Bucs' draft picks.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay's coaching staff not pleased with Leonard Fournette's weight issues this offseason

That said, Trevor isn't going to include JTS in this list because he's a Buccaneer. Trevor's rapid ascension in the industry can be attributed to his ability to provide objective, detailed insight on NFL players and draft picks – while always doing so with a ton of enthusiasm and personality.

So don't worry, you can take Sikkema's positive outlook on Tryon-Shoyinka this season without a grain of salt. And if his prediction comes true – with JTS registering double-digit sacks for the Bucs in 2022 – it should go a long way towards ensuring the Bucs' defense will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

For more on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter and YouTube .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Drew Brees Explains Why He's No Longer Working for NBC Sports

Drew Brees will not be seen on NBC Sports this year. The New York Post recently reported that the former NFL quarterback will not return to the network as an analyst. Pete Bevacqua, the chairman of NBC Sports, confirmed the news when speaking to the Associated Press, saying Brees wanted to spend more time with his family.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, according to a report. According to a report from TMZ, Moore fell asleep in the line of a Taco Bell. Officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Football
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Tampa, FL
Football
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons officially sign quarterback of the future

With the Atlanta Falcons training camp just around the corner, the eyes are squarely on the future of the franchise. How will the team portray in 2022? Will they be competitive or a top pick watch? How will the installation of the “full Dean Pees” playbook play out? And will Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder be the Falcons’ quarterback of the future?
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend thinks star might return to NFL

It was less than a week ago that Rob Gronkowski made a move to squash swirling rumors that he might consider a return to the NFL. "I'm done with football," he said. He even said he would turn down Tom Brady if his legendary teammate were to call. "I would...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Camille Kostek
NBC Sports

Cowboys insider thinks Elliott's time in Dallas is done after 2022

Madden ratings aren't all that significant, but they do at least give a general idea of a given NFL player's notoriety. Based off that, Ezekiel Elliott earning the game's 10th-highest mark among running backs would suggest that he's still a talented and relevant star. That, apparently, is not the feeling...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Pff
FOX Sports

NFL playoff predictions: Packers in, Cowboys out, Cowherd says

Which teams will crack the 2022 NFL playoff bracket?. The 2022 season is fast approaching, with training camp already underway for some teams. As is tradition, Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how the regular season will shake out on "The Herd." Here's how it all turned out, division by...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns place rookie WR David Bell on active/PUP list with foot injury

Earlier this month coming off organized team activities and mandatory minicamp sessions, Cleveland Browns wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O'Shea explained how members of the coaching staff believe they acquired quite a bargain in rookie wide receiver David Bell, who was drafted at pick No. 99 overall in the third round this spring.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

How New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston can still be a franchise QB

By the time veterans report to New Orleans Saints training camp next week, it will have been nearly nine months since Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in his left knee on Halloween last year, ending a promising start to his 2021 campaign. Replacing future Hall of Famer Drew Brees,...
NFL
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy