Accidents

No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam

By KSNV Staff, The National Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV/TND) — No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said. “There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau...

