No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam
By KSNV Staff, The National Desk
2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV/TND) — No one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said. “There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse,” Jacklynn L. Gould, the Bureau...
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
An explosion at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday cued an emergency response from a group of Nevada firefighters. Footage of the incident circulating social media shows what appeared to be a fire in a building near the base of the dam, which is located in the Black Canyon of the Colorado River on the border between Nevada and Arizona.
Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
July 19 (Reuters) - A transformer caught fire at Nevada's Hoover Dam on Tuesday and was quickly extinguished by the fire brigade without any injuries or interruption to the power grid, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said.
