ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Upgrades to Simons Road to start

By Mike Camunas
The Laker/Lutz News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZephyrhills Public Works plans to begin Phase II of the Simons Road project on July 25, with expected completion of the construction within about 240 calendar days, according to Shane LeBlanc, public works director for the city. The Phase II project includes a new road section, box...

lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

Do you enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, paddling through quiet waters and observing wildlife? Do you like clean water to drink? Do you like your home? Do you like to stop into cute little towns to sample the local culture and industry while you drive through Florida? I sure do!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Seminole council quizzes county on Park Blvd, congestion

SEMINOLE — Park Boulevard could look less like a parking lot at rush hour, if the City Council gets its way. On July 12, the council heard a presentation by Pinellas County’s transportation division director, Tom Washburn, regarding possible recent and planned safety improvements along the busy thoroughfare. Afterwards, council members peppered Washburn with questions about abiding concerns over traffic congestion and safety issues.
SEMINOLE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Flour mill in Tampa to be razed, making way for development

Demolition of the former Ardent Mills flour mill in downtown Tampa is expected to begin July 22. The work on the mill, which sits on South Nebraska Avenue, will begin with the bringing down of a two-story building next to the silos on the property. The initial day’s work will be part of a ceremony and press conference put on by the Tampa Downtown Partnership to highlight that removing the mill will reconnect several neighborhoods that were separated when the facility was first built in 1938.
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills pursues a rebranding effort

The Zephyrhills City Council voted July 11 to hire a marketing firm to pursue the city’s rebranding efforts. Council members also approved a contract aimed at revitalizing Hercules Park. The city came to an agreement with The Northstar Group, a marketing group, to help rebrand and reimagine the image...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Zephyrhills, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Zephyrhills, FL
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River Mall to close even sooner

The closing of the Crystal River Mall has been moved up to Aug. 20, or 10 days earlier than originally planned. Tenants will have until Aug. 24 to vacate the premises. Most of the shopkeepers have already moved out. The mall was practically deserted as of Tuesday morning, with only a handful of stores remaining open.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
cityofnewportrichey.org

City of New Port Richey’s Name the Alley Contest Winner

The City of New Port Richey is proud to announce that Diane Kline was chosen as the winner of the Name the Alley Contest. The City is in the process of reclaiming and cleaning up its nine public alleys. The naming of the alleyways is an important step of this process as these spaces will gain official addresses in their transformations into welcoming walkable areas worth rediscovering. The contest was launched in January of this year and over 1,000 entries were received and reviewed by city staff. City Council reviewed the entries advanced by city staff and chose a list depicting Florida symbols submitted by Ms. Kline as the winner. “To say I was enthusiastic about this contest is an understatement. I tried to cover all the bases and had submitted over 14 different types of categories. To my delight I was chosen and I was so excited and appreciative. Thank you again!” Ms. Kline stated.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete Beach mulls comprehensive beach ordinance

ST. PETE BEACH — City commissioners deliberated whether to enact bans on smoking, plastic foam coolers, bicycles and fishing on the beach during a work session to draft an all-encompassing beach ordinance. City officials held the first work session on proposed beach restrictions and regulations July 12, with commissioners...
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Zephyrhills Public Works#State Roads#Lennar Homes#Brw Contracting Inc
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly 40-acre industrial park to be built in Palmetto

Construction is starting on new industrial park in Palmetto. Stonemont Financial Group, a commercial real estate investment firm outside of Atlanta, is building the 427,000-square-foot park on 38.2 acres at 830 17th Street, just off of U.S. 41 in north Manatee County. The company is not disclosing the cost of...
PALMETTO, FL
villages-news.com

Developer of car wash delays plan due to crowded field in Lady Lake

The developer of a planned car wash has hit the pause button due to a crowded field in Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Commission was supposed to receive a presentation Monday evening about the proposed car wash planned East Lakeview Street and South U.S. Hwy. 27/441, just behind the existing Super Wash Car Wash. The new structure was going to include a 4,220-square-foot building, 900-square-foot detailing bay and 24 vacuum cleaning spaces.
LADY LAKE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Waterfront hotel sold, will undergo 'extensive' renovation

The DoubleTree Beach Resort on North Redington Beach has been sold by its longtime owner for an undisclosed amount. The 125-room hotel was purchased by South Carolina developer OTO Development, which is going to renovate the 33-year-old property. OTO says in a statement that “an extensive renovation” will begin late...
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
amisun.com

Anna Maria adopts new alcohol ordinance

ANNA MARIA – The city has a new alcohol ordinance that addresses liquor sales, package liquor stores – and requires some patrons to cover up. The city commission adopted Ordinance 2022-901 on its second and final reading during the July 14 meeting. City Attorney Becky Vose presented the...
thetampabay100.com

Wesley Chapel Tax Collector’s office relocated

The Pasco County Tax Collector’s office in Wesley Chapel has temporarily moved one building down to 4614 Pet Ln., Suite 109, due to renovations. The renovations are being completed to provide more service windows and seating. “We are excited to undertake these changes to our Wesley Chapel office,” Pasco...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WFLA

Plane splashes down in Plant City pond, deputies say

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed down in Plant City Thursday morning, according to authorities. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the plane, an Aeronca ‘Champion’ 7AC, took off from an airport in Lakeland before it experienced an engine failure and was forced to land in a rural area near the intersection of Colson Road and Hawkins Road.
PLANT CITY, FL
villages-news.com

Walton Global buys 171 acres in Sumter County for new development

Walton Global has purchased 171 acres of land in Sumter County for a new development to be known as Hamilton. The land located off County Road 48 near Webster will be dedicated to up to 800 units of family housing. In addition to its proximity to The Villages, the “attractively priced single-family homes” would also be ideal for commuters to Tampa and Orlando, according to Walton Global. The company said the units will be ideal for first-time homeowners.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Spectrum launches gigabit broadband, other services in Pasco County

Services are now available to about 600 homes and businesses in Pasco. Spectrum has brought its internet, TV and other products to Pasco County, with services now available to about 600 homes and businesses. The services — which also include mobile and voice — are based on the company’s newly...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami developer spends $55 million on Tampa property

Miami developer The Related Group has spent $55.5 million on property near downtown Tampa and plans to a build mixed-used development on the site. The project, which comes with $8 million for the expansion of the city’s Riverwalk, will include luxury market rate apartments and condominiums as well as student housing and retail. The property will also come with 10 boat slips and a helistop.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Haunted Clearwater Trolley Tours Launch This Friday

Most locals and visitors are familiar with the Clearwater Jolley Trolley. It is well-known as the fun way to get around Clearwater Beach and into North Pinellas. Today, however, the Jolley Trolley is launching a not-so-Jolley tour. Haunted Clearwater Trolley Ghost Tours will launch on Friday, July 22nd with two distinct routes. The first tour to be launched is Maisie’s South Route and will be followed shortly thereafter by Andrew’s North Route. Each distinct 75-minute tour will visit the area’s most notoriously spooky and ghostly locations. The trolley will pick up guests in a distinctly different-looking, and sound-enhanced trolley from either the Visitor Center at Pier 60 at Clearwater Beach or the Clearwater Historical Society and take them to locations known for their storied pasts. Some of the scariest stops include the Old Biltmore Hotel, the Fenway Hotel, The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Historic St. Andrews Chapel, and both Clearwater and Dunedin Cemeteries.
CLEARWATER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy