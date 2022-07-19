Upgrades to Simons Road to start

The City of New Port Richey is proud to announce that Diane Kline was chosen as the winner of the Name the Alley Contest. The City is in the process of reclaiming and cleaning up its nine public alleys. The naming of the alleyways is an important step of this process as these spaces will gain official addresses in their transformations into welcoming walkable areas worth rediscovering. The contest was launched in January of this year and over 1,000 entries were received and reviewed by city staff. City Council reviewed the entries advanced by city staff and chose a list depicting Florida symbols submitted by Ms. Kline as the winner. “To say I was enthusiastic about this contest is an understatement. I tried to cover all the bases and had submitted over 14 different types of categories. To my delight I was chosen and I was so excited and appreciative. Thank you again!” Ms. Kline stated.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO