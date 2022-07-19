ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead by Daylight Adds 10 Attack on Titan Skins

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter first teasing an Attack on Titan crossover in May, Dead by Daylight creators Behaviour Interactive announced this week the release of not just a few but 10 different Attack on Titan skins for players to equip. The majority of those go to the Survivors with two different Killers getting their...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead by Daylight | Attack on Titan | Collection Trailer

The colossal new Attack on Titan Collection has arrived. Choose from a large cast of Survivors reimagined as Attack on Titan characters – or wreak havoc as a Titan. Eren. Mikasa. Armin. Armored Titan. War Hammer Titan. 10 Attack on Titan outfits inspired by your favorite characters from the series are now available in the in-game store. Collect them all!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Readies Mikasa For Battle

Mikasa has proved herself time and time again to be one of the strongest members of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, even though she doesn't have the ability to transform into a Titan like her friends Eren and Armin. With Eren Jaeger gaining the power of the Founding Titan and attempting to use it to eradicate anyone outside of Paradis Island, Mikasa is now in a tough situation wherein she might have to kill her beloved friend to save the world. One cosplayer has captured Mikasa's look from the final season in prep for next year's finale.
COMICS
ComicBook

GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Dragonball The Breakers Closed Beta

The unique spin of the Dragon Ball franchise has received a new trailer. Following the trailer, the Dragon Ball The Breakers closed beta was announced. A closed beta testing for Dragon Ball: The Breakers was announced following its newest trailer. The beta session will take place Aug. 5 and 6 across four different sessions. Players can sign up via the Bandai Namco website.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

See New Look at Daryl in The Walking Dead's Last Episodes

Resist the Commonwealth — that's where Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) stands when The Walking Dead returns with the final episodes this fall on AMC. Last we saw him in April's "Acts of God" midseason finale, soldier Daryl went AWOL from the Commonwealth Army after Lance Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) rogue troopers ambushed Daryl, Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and Aaron (Ross Marquand). Meanwhile, Hornsby hired Leah (Lynn Collins) — Daryl's former flame turned enemy — to "clear the field" and take out Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the thorn in his side opposing Hornsby's take over of Hilltop, Oceanside, and Alexandria.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Being Blocked From Playing A Certain Game

So, the swanky overhauled version of PS Plus just keeps on hitting hurdles. Ever since the service’s launch back in June (May in some Asian countries), there’ve been a number of issues raised, including the fact that many of the classic games in the library were PAL ROMs as opposed to the superior NTSC versions, and that users on the PC app were left unable to start some games altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free Nintendo Switch Online Games Come With a Huge Surprise

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have new free SNES and NES games, or, more specifically, two new SNES games and one new NES game. Because these aren't Sega Genesis games nor N64 games, these new freebies don't require the Expansion Pack tier of the subscription service, aka the more expensive tier of the subscription service. All you need to download and enjoy the three new games is a basic ol' Nintendo Switch Online subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look

One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
COMICS
ComicBook

Grand Theft Auto Fans Think the First GTA 6 Character Has Leaked

Grand Theft Auto fans -- or at least some GTA fans -- think the first GTA 6 character has been leaked courtesy of the resume of actress Natonia Monet. Grand Theft Auto fans continue to grow more and more desperate for information. As this happens, more and more rumors, "leaks," and speculation about the game run amuck, which brings us to the latest speculation. If the latest speculation about GTA 6 is accurate, the game's internal codename has leaked as has its first character.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc Finale Delivers One of the Series Best Tag Team Fights Yet

Dragon Ball Super has reached the finale of its long-running Granolah Arc, and the climax delivered one of the best tag-team fights that we've seen in Dragon Ball so far! There have been a lot of moving pieces to this Granolah Arc, which spread its focus beyond Goku and Vegeta to explore deeper history and connections between new franchise characters Granolah, the evil Heeters, and even side characters like Namekian Monaito. There was also a sharp detour into a side-story of how Goku's father Bardock fought this same fight decades before and discovered a new Saiyan power in the process. So did the Granolah Arc finale pull it all together?
COMICS
ComicBook

Judgment Day: An Eternal Related to Thanos Easily Defeats a Planet Full of X-Men

Marvel's big event series for 2022 has arrived in A.X.E.: Judgment Day, and it officially kicks off with The Eternals on the offensive. Judgment Day brings together many plotlines from Avengers, Eternals, and X-Men, as the Eternals see mutants as a form of excess deviation, which they are programmed to eliminate. Earth's Mightiest Heroes find themselves in the middle of a war between the two factions, along with Earth as the battlefield. Druig, the Prime Eternal, is plotting behind the scenes against the X-Men and plans to unleash a secret weapon against mutants. This Eternal has ties to Thanos and is even more frightening than the Mad Titan.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Surprising Primeape Evolution

According to a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak, the pair of new Pokemon games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are giving Primeape a new, surprising evolution. Primeape is one of the series' most recognizable fighting Pokemon. This is partially because it's a Gen-1 Pokemon, but also because it had some prominent moments in the early anime. Meanwhile, it also is fairly unique in terms of design and personality. The bipedal, simian Pokemon evolves from Mankey at Level 28 and is known among fans for its spot on Ash's team and its anger.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Today's Wordle Might Bug Players

Players might stumble a bit with today's puzzle, but a lack of options shouldn't make it too hard to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Attack on Titan Writer Explains Why the Anime's Shift to MAPPA Was a Good Choice

Attack on Titan is currently gearing up for the return of its third (and presumably final) part of the fourth and final season of the anime, and the writer behind the series opened up about how the shift in studios behind the scenes was ultimately for the best for the series as a whole. The fourth and final season kicked off a couple of years ago and fans were surprised to see that it would not be produced by WIT Studio as the three seasons before, but instead would be taken up by studio MAPPA, the studio behind franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Kakegurui, the upcoming Chainsaw Man anime adaptation, and more.
COMICS
IGN

Kloa: Child of the Forest - Official Reveal Trailer

Watch the reveal trailer for Kloa: Child Of The Forest, a new action adventure game inspired by Studio Ghibli and The Legend of Zelda. Developed by Wildpad Games, the game features beautiful natural scenery and fast paced combat. Kloa: Child Of The Forest is on Kickstarter now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Team Reveals How Involved Tatsuki Fujimoto Is With the Anime

When it comes to anime, there are few series more anticipated than Chainsaw Man. The series is slated to go live this fall thanks to MAPPA and the studio's talented staff. Of course, the series creator is also doing their part in bringing Chainsaw Man to life, and now the anime team is discussing how involved Tatsuki Fujimoto really is.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Reveals Disappointing News About Starters

A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak has some disappointing news about some missing Pokemon or, more specifically, some starters from previous games that will be missing from the new Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games. With Pokemon Sword and Shield, Game Freak got rid of the National Dex, drastically shrinking the number of Pokemon that could be caught. As you would expect, this created substantial controversy and backlash, but the decision has not been reverted with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be missing some Pokemon, including some starters.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Finally Brings Gas' Arc to Its Climax

Dragon Ball Super is back with a new chapter, and it seems this month's update pulled through for fans. After all, readers have been waiting to see how Granolah's arc would peak ever since it got started last year. And now, chapter 86 has gone live and brought the whole story to a climax.
COMICS

