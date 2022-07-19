ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Oleksandr Zinchenko Leaves Manchester City For Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett
 2 days ago

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Oleksandr Zinchenko will be joining Arsenal today via his Twitter. Zinchenko is leaving Manchester City's training camp in order to meet up with Arsenal in Orlando and complete his two part medical. The fee overall with be £30million + £2million in add-ons.

Zinchenko will sign for Gunners on a 4-year deal. Mikel Arteta has identified the Ukrainian as a versatile option for left-back and midfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05M2Cb_0gl8EVGW00
Oleksandr Zinchenko was loved in the Manchester City dressing room. IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Fabrizio Romano, Oleksandr Zinchenko will join Arsenal from Manchester City. Jack Gaughan confirmed the left-back had said his goodbyes to his team-mates and headed out the door to Orlando to complete his move.

Arsenal are getting a versatile player who can play in a number of positions equally as well. Zinchenko plays in midfield for his country, but slots in a full-back for Manchester City. The former UFA man provided the assist for Manchester City's second goal in their 3-2 comeback against Aston Villa to win the league.

The overall fee is £30million and there will be a further £2million in add-ons for the player. Arsenal moved quick after they lost out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

There were rumours this morning that the deal was falling through, but Fabrizio Romano claimed it was never in doubt what so ever.

Arsenal now have their man, and Mikel Arteta has stated they won't be stopping there as far as incomings go.

Manchester City are now going to push ahead with their pursuit for Brighton full-back Marc Cucurella, with Brighton said to be holding out for more than £50million for the player. City have Borna Sosa from VFB Stuttgart as a back up if Brighton don't lower their price.

Kevin De Bruyne's Double Ensures Victory For Manchester City Against Club America

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season tour of the US with an easy enough victory against Mexico’s most decorated team Club America. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a beautiful effort on the edge of the box before Henry Martin scored the equaliser for America however just before half-time the former Wolfsburg man restored City's lead which won them the game.
