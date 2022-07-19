ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: Argument between woman and brother’s girlfriend ends in gunfire on city’s south side

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock said one woman was shot and another is under arrest after an argument in a home on the city’s south side Monday afternoon ended in gunfire.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Blue Rock Place shortly after 1 p.m. to respond to a report of a shooting.

After officers arrived at the home, a witness told them that an argument had started between the victim and her brother’s girlfriend, later identified as 46-year-old Tosha Jones.

Police said that during the argument, the witness told them Jones pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim, leaving her with a gunshot wound in the left arm and a grazing wound on her head. The victim’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The officers arrested Jones, who was booked into the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility. Authorities said she is facing charges of first-degree battery, and she is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.

KATV

Tuesday night homicides connected, Little Rock police say

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two homicides that occurred in the capital city on Tuesday happened at the same apartment complex, Little Rock police said in a news release Thursday. Police said they responded to the Beacon Hill Apartments on Reservoir Road Tuesday to a shooting call for service. Once...
Benton mother facing charges in death of 3-year-old son

BENTON, Ark. – Benton police say a woman in custody facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old child. According to Benton Police Department, 31-year-old Nneka Seville of Benton is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of her son back in February, with additional charges expected. The Benton...
BENTON, AR
KARK 4 News

Police: Man says he was shot while playing basketball in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said a man told them that he was struck by gunfire while playing basketball Tuesday night. According to a Little Rock Police Department police report, officers responded to a local hospital just before 8:15 p.m. after learning that the victim was dropped off there. After arriving, officers said that the victim told them that he was playing basketball in the 5100 block of Mabelvale Pike when shots rang out.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox40jackson.com

Arkansas: Ex-Little Rock police chief will not be charged in NYE shooting

A former Little Rock police chief who fired his gun at an armed suspect on New Year’s Eve won’t face charges in the shooting. Prosecutor Larry Jegley said in a letter to Arkansas State Police dated Friday that Keith Humphrey was justified in the use of force in the shooting outside a convenience store. A state police spokesman said the letter formally closes the agency’s investigation into the shooting.
KATV

Suspect flees on foot after deadly hit-and-run in Jacksonville

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead and another is injured after a hit-and-run accident in Jacksonville on Sunday, the Jacksonville Police Department reported. Police said the collision occurred in the 9000 block of Arkansas Highway 161. According to the news release, when officers arrived on the scene,...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

Jacksonville police say fight between couple ends with gunfire

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Jacksonville police said a fight between a couple led to gunfire outside of their home while two small children were inside. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 2600 block of Northeastern Avenue at 3:50 p.m. Sunday. After arriving on the scene, officers said Elijah McDonald and his wife Jessica had been shooting at each other.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
