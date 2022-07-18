ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Stolen utility vehicle recovered

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Southern Public Power District said their stolen vehicle has...

KSNB Local4

Omaha man charged with beating Upland woman

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is a suspect in a brutal beating earlier this week in Upland. Robert Wigget, 34, is charged in Franklin County with First Degree Assault, felony Theft and being a Habitual Criminal. Court documents indicate a woman accused him of beating her Tuesday. The woman suffered cuts and bruises to her face and was transferred to CHI-Good Samaritan hospital in Kearney. She had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
UPLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Indiana man caught hauling drugs across Nebraska

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An Indiana man is in a Kearney jail on three felony drug charges. Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jefferson, Indiana, is charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana more than one pound, and Possession of LSD with intent to Distribute. On Wednesday...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for federal warrant, possession of drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police report that 47-year-old Adam Jarzynka of Grand Island, was arrested on a federal warrant for three counts of distribution on Wednesday night. When officers made contact with Jarzynka and searched him, they found two small bags of methamphetamine was well. They then...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Summer Sidewalk Sales on the Bricks

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hit the Bricks for some Summer savings during Downtown Kearney’s annual Summer Sidewalk Sales on Thursday July 28 through Saturday July 30. The list of participating businesses includes but is not limited to: ABC Drug, The All In Boutique, Bow & Arrow Boutique, Buffalo Records, Central Mercantile, The Denim Bar, Edith Joi Boutique, Fanci That Boutique, Hello Beautiful Bridal, Home Within, Kate’s Boutique & Botanicals, Olde Towne Alchemy, Paint Paradise, Rustic Patch, Simply Blessed Boutique, Suite Child, Syndicate Games, The Urban Retreat, & Wee Cycle Consignment & Boutique.
KEARNEY, NE
Grand Island, NE
Grand Island, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KSNB Local4

CHI Health Good Samaritan gets $2.6 million donation

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A good samaritan contributed to Good Samaritan. CHI Health Good Samaritan received an anonymous donation of $2.6 million that went towards funding for a new PET/CT system. “This has been a dream of this department for almost three and a half years. We sought out the...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Handling the heat while enjoying fair season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Taking part in fairs and carnivals is fun for all ages, but when the weather turns to extreme heat, it is important to stay hydrated and aware of the symptoms of heat-related illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that heat stroke is...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

How meteorologists forecast high temperatures

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When you tune in or check your weather app on your smartphone or computer to see the latest forecast, the forecast high temperatures on your screen may not be exactly what you imagined. What I mean is, the location outside for which they are being forecast for. When you see the high temperature outlook for the days ahead, you may instinctively think they are for when you are out in the hot sun. Surprisingly, they are not. The way meteorologists forecast high temperatures for each day is for when you are in the shade. Why, you ask? It’s because official temperatures are always taken in the shade. The air temperature is the same whether you are in the sun or under the shade of a large oak tree, however, when you place a solid, non-translucent object, like a thermometer, in direct sunlight, the thermometer will absorb the sun’s radiation and it will heat up giving you an inaccurate reading. That’s why automated weather stations use what’s called a Stevenson screen or instrument shelter to keep weather devices, like a thermometer, from experiencing direct sunlight. The same goes or us when we place ourselves in direct sunlight. Our clothing and skin absorb the sun’s radiation making it feel hotter than it really is. And how about the thermometer on our cars that show us the outside temperature? 110 degrees on a 90 degree day? I highly doubt it. So, the next time you see the temperatures on the seven day forecast, you’ll know, it’s been made.. for the shade.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

July 22, 2022 Morning Forecast

Marvin Planning Consultants took over the Hastings Museum theater to present their plan to update the city’s over 10-year-old comprehensive plan. Beat the heat at the Hastings Museum with various events happening throughout the month.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Book sale benefits the Grand Island Public Library

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public Library and its foundation held the first day of their “Friends of the Library” book sale on Friday. All books available to purchase were either donated by community members or the library itself. The sale proceeds will benefit the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Jefferson County working to tackle illegal dumping

Blue Hill father meets son for first time after return from deployment. More than 50 soldiers were welcomed back to the Cornhusker state after deployment in the Middle East, among them was a husband and father from Blue Hill. More COVID-19 relief funds coming to Nebraska child care providers. Updated:...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

More COVID-19 relief funds coming to Nebraska child care providers

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More financial relief is on the way for child care centers across the state. During the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, child care centers completely shut down. This caused several locations to lose both staff and clients. Since then, funding has become available in...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree Banquet brings Huskers to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree Banquet prefacing the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Nebraska Greats Golf Classic took place at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island Thursday. Famed former college athletes came out in support of the NGF’s event, but it was not exclusive to athletes from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mosquitoes with West Nile found in Hall County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - A mosquito trap site located in Hall County recently collected mosquitoes that tested positive for the West Nile virus. This is the first confirmed positive test of mosquitoes in Nebraska. Mosquito surveillance and testing gives the local health district, along with other health departments,...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Riverside Golf Club in GI hosts Celebrity Golf Jamboree

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Friday, The Nebraska Greats Foundation Celebrity Golf Jamboree played at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island for the fourth year in a row. This is more than just a fun game of afternoon golf for these individuals, they are playing for more than just a game.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK hosts Air Force Flight Academy for high school high-flyers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The city of Kearney is hosting America’s future pilots and aviation crew for eight weeks for the Air Force Flight Academy. They are flying aircrafts at the Kearney Regional Airport and housing students on the UNK campus. The academy features 300 junior ROTC high school...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

4-H members show off their skills at Hall County Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 4-H members in Hall county proved that 4-H is more than raising livestock. A variety of cakes and pies were on display this morning at their bake sale, alongside exhibits containing clothing designs. From 4-H Clovers to college students, the public had the opportunity to...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Sodbusters start strong, lose two to Moo

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Sodbusters hosted the Fremont Moo for a doubleheader Wednesday. The Sodbusters took a 1-0 lead through four innings in the first game, but the Moo came back to win 7-2. The second game did not have a better result for Hastings, as they lost their 10th in a row by a final score of 8-1.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Science behind 'feels like' temperatures - David Stoltz

Marvin Planning Consultants took over the Hastings Museum theater to present their plan to update the city’s over 10-year-old comprehensive plan. Beat the heat at the Hastings Museum with various events happening throughout the month. July 21, 2022 Morning Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. Heat and humidity creeping up...
HASTINGS, NE

