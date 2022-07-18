Stolen utility vehicle recovered

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Hit the Bricks for some Summer savings during Downtown Kearney’s annual Summer Sidewalk Sales on Thursday July 28 through Saturday July 30. The list of participating businesses includes but is not limited to: ABC Drug, The All In Boutique, Bow & Arrow Boutique, Buffalo Records, Central Mercantile, The Denim Bar, Edith Joi Boutique, Fanci That Boutique, Hello Beautiful Bridal, Home Within, Kate’s Boutique & Botanicals, Olde Towne Alchemy, Paint Paradise, Rustic Patch, Simply Blessed Boutique, Suite Child, Syndicate Games, The Urban Retreat, & Wee Cycle Consignment & Boutique.
Comments / 0